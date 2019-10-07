WATCH: Waitress' Jordin Sparks and Brandon Kalm Celebrate You Matter to Me Day

The duo stops by the Playbill studio to celebrate with an exclusive performance.

October 7 is You Matter to Me Day, and to celebrate Waitress’ Jordin Sparks and Brandon Kalm stopped by the Playbill studio. Watch the exclusive performance of “You Matter to Me” from Waitress in the video above.

Grammy-nominated Sparks, who made her Broadway debut in In the Heights, returned to the musical theatre stage September 16 in the hit musical at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The American Idol winner is playing a limited engagement in Waitress as Jenna through October 27.

Sparks earned a Grammy nomination in 2009 for “No Air,” featured on her self-titled debut album (she has since released the studio albums Battlefield and Right Here Right Now). Her additional credits include Sparkle and God Bless the Broken Road.