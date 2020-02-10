WATCH: What Casting Directors Are Looking for in the New Musical Trevor

Casting director Merri Sugarman and music director Matt Deitchman take viewers inside an open call in a new video.

Casting for the new musical Trevor is well on its way ahead of the production’s Off-Broadway bow at Stage 42.

In a recent open casting call, casting director Merri Sugarman and music director Matt Dietchman began the search for teens in the show, about 13-year-old Trevor as he deals with shaping his own identity in today’s world. Casting is on the lookout for performers to fill the musical's 19 roles.

“The main thing is that the kids in this show aren’t showbiz-y, or slick, or overly polished in any way. We want kids that an audience can look at and say, ‘Oh I see myself in them,’” says Sugarman in the video above.

With a book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianna Wick Davis (the team behind Southern Comfort), Trevor will begin performances April 7, with an official opening set for April 21. The musical is based on an original story by James Lecesne and the Oscar-winning short film Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski and produced by Randy Stone.

Josh Prince will choreograph and Marc Bruni will direct.