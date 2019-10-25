Watch Whoopi Goldberg and Julie Andrews Dish on Watch What Happens Live

The pair of Oscar winners talked about Sister Act, Mary Poppins Returns, and more.

Sitting on the couch with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live October 24, Oscar winners and Broadway alums Dame Julie Andrews and Whoopi Goldberg dished about everything from Mary Poppins and Sister Act to the royal family and drag queens.

Above, Goldberg talks about Lizzo’s recent homage to Sister Act 2 at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The stage musical Sister Act will be revived in the West End with a re-imagined adaptation next year, starring the original Delores Van Cartier herself opposite Jennifer Saunders.

The clips below show the chummy pair offering a mini review of Mary Poppins Returns, stories from Andrews’ new book Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, a list of celebrities they've rubbed shoulders with, and an update on The Princess Diaries 3. To cap things off, a parade of drag queens showed off their favorite looks from Andrews’ career.

Andrews and Goldberg share their thoughts on Mary Poppins Returns:



Andrews talks about her new memoir and the royal family:



Goldberg and Andrews talk about celebrities they've met during their career:



Andrews shares an update on The Princess Diaries 3:



The Dame Julie Andrews Drag Queen Pageant:

