Watch Will Ferrell Play a Terrifying High School Drama Teacher on Saturday Night Live

A cut-for-time skit highlights the trials and tribulations of every musical theatre students’ worst nightmare: the posting of the cast list.

Broadway alum Will Farrell (You’re Welcome America) returned to Saturday Night Live November 23, and a cut-for-time skit shows the comedian as a drama teacher taunting high school students with the anticipated cast list.

“I just wanted to let you know, I will be casting according to Hamilton rules for this show. So, any race for any part, unless of course, it strikes me as weird,” he says to the students waiting to hear the final verdict on who’s playing who in Bye Bye Birdie. “Also, don’t read too much into this, but one senior girl is going to be very disappointed.” The skit honed in on the stereotypes of drama class; the anticipation of the cast list is a rite of passage for any budding musical theatre talent.

SNL regulars Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang are also featured in the skit. This isn’t the first time this season the variety sketch show has tackled the world of musical theatre—in the November 16 episode, Harry Styles and the cast did a send-up of Gypsy.

Check out the video above.