Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse’s Indoor Boys Scores 15 Indie Series Awards Nominations

Wyse, Taylor, Carolee Carmello, Ann Harada, and Krysta Rodriguez are among the nominees for their performances.

The third season of Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse’s streaming series Indoor Boys scored 15 nominations for the 2020 Indie Series Awards, including Best Comedy Series, Best Writing – Comedy. The pair won both categories last year, with this year’s ceremony set for April 11 in Los Angeles.

Wyse and Taylor were once again nominated for their performances as Best Lead Actor and Best Supporting Actor in the comedy category, respectively. In addition, the duo earned a nod for Best Directing for the first time.

Joining Taylor (Waitress) in the Best Supporting Actor race is Sean Grandillo (Spring Awakening) while three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello (Parade, Hello, Dolly! National Tour) and Veanne Cox (Company) are nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages), The Inheritance’s Kyle Harris, and Michael Tacconi (The Cher Show) earned nods for Best Guest Actor, while last year’s winner Krysta Rodriguez (Public Works’ Hercules) is nominated alongside Kathy Fitzgerald (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and Ann Harada (Emojiland) as Best Guest Actress.

The series is also nominated for Best Ensemble. Indoor Boys’ third season debuted October 1 , 2019. The comedy follows as two roommates as they explore their boundaries with each other. The LGBTQ+ show explores the community’s definition of relationships that go beyond the heteronormative construct.

This past season included Broadway performers Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Isaac Powell (West Side Story), and Dear Evan Hansen’s Alex Boniello.

For a full list of the 2020 Indie Series Awards nominations, click here .

