West Coast Premiere of Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, Starring Hal Linden, Ken Page, and Cathy Rigby, Begins at La Mirada

The musical, based on the 1993 Warner Bros. movie, will officially open September 21.

The West Coast premiere of Grumpy Old Men: The Musical begins performances September 20 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. Tony Award winner Hal Linden (The Rothschilds, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Barney Miller) and Broadway veteran Ken Page (Cats, The Wiz, Children of Eden) co-star as Grandpa Gustafson and Chuck Barrels, lifelong feuding neighbors who find themselves competing for the affection of their new neighbor. Joining them is Tony nominee Cathy Rigby (Peter Pan) as Punky Barrels.

Based on the 1993 Warner Bros. movie that starred Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, and Ann-Margret, Grumpy Old Men had its U.S. premiere at the Ogunquit Playhouse last summer.

Matt Lenz, who directed the show’s U.S. premiere, continues his duties for the La Mirada engagement that opens September 21 for a run through October 13. Grumpy Old Men has a book by Dan Remmes, based on the original screenplay by Mark Steven Johnson, with music by Neil Berg and lyrics by Nick Meglin.

The cast also features Mark Jacoby as John Gustafson, Gregory North as Max Goldman, Leslie Stevens as Ariel Truax, Craig McEldowney as Jacob Goldman, April Nixon as Sandra Snyder, and Ashley Moniz as Melanie Norton. The ensemble includes Joe Abraham, John Battagliese, Fatima El-Bashir, Allen Everman, Karla Franko, Heather Jane Rolff, Neil Starkenberg, and Paul C. Vogt.

The production has additional orchestrations by Phil Reno, choreography by Michele Lynch, musical direction by Benet Braun, scenic design by Michael Carnahan, lighting design by Steven Young, projection design is by Jon Infante, sound design by Josh Bessom costume design by Dustin Cross, hair/wig/makeup design by E.B. Bohks, and props by Kevin Williams. Casting is by Lindsay Brooks, and the production stage manager is John W. Calder, III.

