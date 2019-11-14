West End Alums Courtney-Mae Briggs and Will Haswell Join Back to the Future Musical

West End Alums Courtney-Mae Briggs and Will Haswell Join Back to the Future Musical
By Dan Meyer
Nov 14, 2019
Casting is complete for the upcoming world premiere, starring Roger Bart and Olly Dobson.
Roger Bart, Christopher Lloyd, and Olly Dobson
Roger Bart, Christopher Lloyd, and Olly Dobson Phil Treagus

West End Hamilton star Courtney-Mae Briggs will play Jennifer Parker in the upcoming world premiere of the Back to the Future musical. Joining her is fellow West End alum Will Haswell (The Braille Legacy, Jersey Boys) as Dave McFly in addition to Aidan Cutler as Biff and Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly.

With the announcement, casting is complete for the production, which will star previously reported Tony winner Roger Bart as Dr. Emmett Brown, Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, and Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson.

Olly Dobson as Marty McFly
Olly Dobson as Marty McFly

Back to the Future will open in Manchester, England, February 20, 2020, ahead of a West End debut. The musical, based on the hit 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, features a book by Bob Gale with new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard in addition to familiar tunes “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

LISTEN: Hear New Version of 'Back in Time' From the Upcoming Back to the Future Musical

Rounding out the ensemble are Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Owen Chaponda, Jamal Crawford, Nathanael Landskroner, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Oliver Ormson, Mark Oxtoby, Katharine Pearson, Jemma Revell, Jake Small, Justin Thomas, and Mitchell Zhangazha.
John Rando will direct, leading a team that includes set and costume designer Tim Hatley, lighting designers Hugh Vanstone and Tim Lutkin, sound designer Gareth Owen, music supervisor and arranger Nick Finklow, orchestrators Ethan Popp and Bryan Cook, and dance arranger David Chase, videographer Finn Ross, illusionist Chris Fisher, and choreographer Chris Bailey.

