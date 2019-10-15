Tony Winner Roger Bart Joins Cast of Back to the Future Musical

The world premiere will open at the Manchester Opera House February 20, 2020, before transferring to the West End.

Tony winner Roger Bart has joined the cast of the forthcoming world premiere of Back to the Future The Musical, which will open at the Manchester Opera House February 20, 2020. The production will play a 12-week run through May 17 prior to transferring to the West End.

Bart, who won the Tony for his portrayal of Snoopy in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, will play Dr. Emmett Brown, the role created on screen by Christopher Lloyd. Bart has also been seen on Broadway in a Tony-nominated turn in The Producers, plus roles in The Frogs, Young Frankenstein, and Disaster the Musical.

He joins the previously announced Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, and Cedric Neal as Goldie.

In a statement Bart said, “I am thrilled to be here in the great city of Manchester, England, to introduce to the world this extraordinary incarnation of this hilarious and heart-warming story. Playing the role of Doc Brown, made iconic on film by the brilliant Christopher Lloyd, is going to be the adventure of a lifetime. After all, at this stage of my life, who doesn’t want to go back in time?”

LISTEN: Hear the New Version of 'Back in Time' From the Upcoming Back to the Future Musical

The show, featuring a book by the movie’s co-writer, Bob Gale, will feature additional songs from the source material, including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode,” but will largely be comprised of an original score by Glen Ballard (Jagged Little Pill) and original film composer Alan Silvestri. Dobson previously offered a sample of the duo’s collaboration with the track “Put Your Mind to It.”

The musical features direction by Tony winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) with set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and Tim Lutkin, sound design by Gareth Owen, video by Finn Ross, choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, and illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations will be by Ethan Popp, with dance arrangements by David Chase.



