West End Production of Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 Musical Releases Cast Recording February 7

The musical currently plays at the Savoy Theatre.

A West End live cast recording of 9 to 5 The Musical is available February 7 via streaming and ddownload. The album was recorded at the Savoy Theatre with Caroline Sheen, Amber Davies, Natalie McQueen, Bonnie Langford, and Brian Conley.

Based on the ‘80s film starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin, the musical opened in the West End last year following its 2009 Broadway run. The show features a book by the film’s original screenwriter, Patricia Resnick, and a Tony-nominated score by Parton herself.

Jeff Calhoun directs the staging, with choreography by Lisa Stevens, original arrangements by Stephen Oremus and Alex Lacamoire, original Broadway orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, musical supervision and extra arrangements by Mark Crossland, and musical direction by Andrew Hilton.