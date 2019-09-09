West End Welcomes New Phantom as The Phantom of the Opera Heads Into 34th Year

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   West End Welcomes New Phantom as The Phantom of the Opera Heads Into 34th Year
By Andrew Gans
Sep 09, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Phantom of the Opera
 
Several new cast members join the hit production at Her Majesty’s Theatre September 9.
Josh Piterman
Josh Piterman

Australian singer and performer Josh Piterman, who has been seen in the Australian productions of West Side Story, Blood Brothers, and Beautiful—The Carole King Musical, steps into the title role of the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera beginning September 9 at Her Majesty's Theatre.

As the international hit production begins its 34th year in the West End, the company also welcomes Britt Lenting (U.K. tour of The Magic of Hollywood) as Carlotta Giudicelli and Richard Woodford (We Will Rock You, Starlight Express) as Monsieur André.

Continuing in the show are Kelly Mathieson as Christine Daaé, Ross Dawes as Monsieur Firmin, Jacinta Mulcahy as Madame Giry, Paul Ettore Tabone as Ubaldo Piangi, Georgia Ware as Meg Giry, and Scott Davies as the standby Phantom. Danny Whitehead now plays Raoul, and Bridget Costello is the alternate Christine Daaé.

The cast is completed by Zoe Arshamian, Matthew Barrow, James Butcher, Grace Castle, Sophie Caton, Sophie Cottrill, Corinne Cowling, Hadrian Delacey, Morven Douglas, Paul Erbs, Philip Griffiths, Katy Hanna, Ellen Jackson, Adam Robert Lewis, Kris Manuel, Tim Morgan, Danielle Pullum, Rebecca Ridout, Eleanor Sanderson-Nash, Anna Shircliff, Alistair So, John Stacey, Manon Taris, Andrei Teodor Iliescu, Ben Tyler, Claire Tilling, Victoria Ward, and Simon Whitaker.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

The Phantom of the Opera has music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, and additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. The book is by Richard Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber based on the novel Le Fantôme de l’Opera by Gaston Leroux. The production has designs by Maria Bjornson, lighting by Andrew Bridge, orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Hal Prince. It is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd.

The international hit musical is currently showing in London, New York, Prague, and Sao Paulo, as well as on tour in the U.S and Asia. A U.K. tour opens at Curve, Leicester February 24, 2020.

Photos: Phantom of the Opera Celebrates 13,000 Performances on Broadway

Photos: Phantom of the Opera Celebrates 13,000 Performances on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
The Phantom of the Opera_Broadway_13000th Performance_X_HR
Jay Armstrong Johnson Jeremy Daniel
The Phantom of the Opera_Broadway_13000th Performance_X_HR
Kaley Ann Voorhees Jeremy Daniel
The Phantom of the Opera_Broadway_13000th Performance_X_HR
Ben Crawford Jeremy Daniel
The Phantom of the Opera_Broadway_13000th Performance_X_HR
Raquel Suarez Groen Jeremy Daniel
The Phantom of the Opera_Broadway_13000th Performance_X_HR
Cast of Phantom of the Opera Jeremy Daniel
The Phantom of the Opera_Broadway_13000th Performance_X_HR
Cast of Phantom of the Opera Jeremy Daniel
The Phantom of the Opera_Broadway_13000th Performance_X_HR
Cast of Phantom of the Opera Jeremy Daniel
The Phantom of the Opera_Broadway_13000th Performance_X_HR
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Eryn LeCroy, Ben Crawford, and Kaley Ann Voorhees Jeremy Daniel
The Phantom of the Opera_Broadway_13000th Performance_X_HR
Ben Crawford and Kaley Ann Voorhees Jeremy Daniel
The Phantom of the Opera_Broadway_13000th Performance_X_HR
Eryn LeCroy, Ben Crawford, and Kaley Ann Voorhees Jeremy Daniel
Share

(Updated September 9, 2019)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!