West End Welcomes New Phantom as The Phantom of the Opera Heads Into 34th Year

Several new cast members join the hit production at Her Majesty’s Theatre September 9.

Australian singer and performer Josh Piterman, who has been seen in the Australian productions of West Side Story, Blood Brothers, and Beautiful—The Carole King Musical, steps into the title role of the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera beginning September 9 at Her Majesty's Theatre.

As the international hit production begins its 34th year in the West End, the company also welcomes Britt Lenting (U.K. tour of The Magic of Hollywood) as Carlotta Giudicelli and Richard Woodford (We Will Rock You, Starlight Express) as Monsieur André.

Continuing in the show are Kelly Mathieson as Christine Daaé, Ross Dawes as Monsieur Firmin, Jacinta Mulcahy as Madame Giry, Paul Ettore Tabone as Ubaldo Piangi, Georgia Ware as Meg Giry, and Scott Davies as the standby Phantom. Danny Whitehead now plays Raoul, and Bridget Costello is the alternate Christine Daaé.

The cast is completed by Zoe Arshamian, Matthew Barrow, James Butcher, Grace Castle, Sophie Caton, Sophie Cottrill, Corinne Cowling, Hadrian Delacey, Morven Douglas, Paul Erbs, Philip Griffiths, Katy Hanna, Ellen Jackson, Adam Robert Lewis, Kris Manuel, Tim Morgan, Danielle Pullum, Rebecca Ridout, Eleanor Sanderson-Nash, Anna Shircliff, Alistair So, John Stacey, Manon Taris, Andrei Teodor Iliescu, Ben Tyler, Claire Tilling, Victoria Ward, and Simon Whitaker.



The Phantom of the Opera has music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, and additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. The book is by Richard Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber based on the novel Le Fantôme de l’Opera by Gaston Leroux. The production has designs by Maria Bjornson, lighting by Andrew Bridge, orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Hal Prince. It is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd.

The international hit musical is currently showing in London, New York, Prague, and Sao Paulo, as well as on tour in the U.S and Asia. A U.K. tour opens at Curve, Leicester February 24, 2020.



(Updated September 9, 2019)