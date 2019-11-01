What Did Critics Think of Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet in London?

The song cycle opened October 31 at the newly renovated Boulevard Theatre.

The reviews are in for Ghost Quartet, which opened October 31 at the newly restored Boulevard Theatre in London’s SoHo.

Dave Malloy’s song-cycle stars Carly Bawden, Niccolò Curradi, Maimuna Memon, and Zubin Varla, with Bill Buckhurst serving as director.

Composer Malloy is best known for his work creating the Tony-nominated book, music, and orchestrations to Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. His Octet was recently seen Off-Broadway, and he and The Great Comet director Rachel Chavkin reunite later this year with the world premiere of their Moby-Dick at the American Repertory Theater.

Ghost Quartet features musical direction by Benjamin Cox, set and costume design by Simon Kenny, movement direction by Georgina Lamb, lighting by Emma Chapman, sound by David Gregory, and casting by Will Burton.