What Did Critics Think of Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet in London?

By Dan Meyer
Nov 01, 2019
The song cycle opened October 31 at the newly renovated Boulevard Theatre.
Carly Bawden and Maimuna Memon in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner

The reviews are in for Ghost Quartet, which opened October 31 at the newly restored Boulevard Theatre in London’s SoHo.

Dave Malloy’s song-cycle stars Carly Bawden, Niccolò Curradi, Maimuna Memon, and Zubin Varla, with Bill Buckhurst serving as director.

Composer Malloy is best known for his work creating the Tony-nominated book, music, and orchestrations to Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. His Octet was recently seen Off-Broadway, and he and The Great Comet director Rachel Chavkin reunite later this year with the world premiere of their Moby-Dick at the American Repertory Theater.

Read the reviews below.

The Arts Desk (Marianka Swain)

The Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

The Guardian (Kate Wyver)

LondonTheatre.co.uk (Mark Shenton)

The Stage (Tim Bano)

Theatre Weekly (Greg Stewart)

The Times (Quentin Letts)

TimeOut London (Andrzej Lukowski)

The Upcoming (Connor Campbell)

Ghost Quartet features musical direction by Benjamin Cox, set and costume design by Simon Kenny, movement direction by Georgina Lamb, lighting by Emma Chapman, sound by David Gregory, and casting by Will Burton.

Production Photos: Ghost Quartet in London

9 PHOTOS
Cast of Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Carly Bawden in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Ghost Quartet_Boulevard Theatre_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR Marc Brenner
Carly Bawden and Maimuna Memon in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Zubin Varla in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Zubin Varla and Maimuna Memon in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Niccolo Curradi in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Maimuna Memon and Niccolo Curradi in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Maimuna Memon in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
