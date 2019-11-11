What Do Critics Think of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series?

The Verdict   What Do Critics Think of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series?
By Dan Meyer
Nov 11, 2019
 
The Disney+ series debuts as the streaming service launches November 12.
Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, and Julia Lester in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/Natalie Cass

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the television series adaptation of one of Disney Channel’s biggest hit movies, debuts as the new streaming service Disney+ officially launches November 12.

Starring are Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Larry Saperstein, and Mark St. Cyr. Joining them is Broadway alum Kate Reinders (Something Rotten!, Wicked) as Miss Jenn, the school’s new drama teacher and a staunch musical theatre supporter.

READ: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Soundtrack, Out in January, to Feature HSM Classics and New Tunes

The docu-style, meta series follows a group of East High students as they stage a performance of High School Musical as their winter theatre production.

Read the reviews below.

A.V. Club (Shannon Miller)

Collider (Vinnie Mancuso)

ComicBook.com (Megan Peters)

Decider (Kayla Cobb and Joel Keller)

Forbes (Scott Mendelson)

The Hollywood Reporter (Robyn Bahr)

IndieWire (Ann Donahue)

Insider (Libby Torres)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Kathryn VanArendonk)

The New York Times (Margaret Lyons)

USA Today (Kelly Lawler)

Vanity Fair (Richard Lawson)

Variety (Caroline Framke)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

Episodes will feature new takes on songs from the 2006 Disney Channel movie in addition to new and original numbers.

The creative team for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series includes Broadway alum, book writer, and author Tim Federle as executive producer.

