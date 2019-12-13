What Do Critics Think of Lucas Hnath’s The Thin Place at Playwrights Horizons?

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   What Do Critics Think of Lucas Hnath’s The Thin Place at Playwrights Horizons?
By Playbill Staff
Dec 13, 2019
 
The play, directed by Les Waters, opened December 12.
Kelly McAndrew, Randy Danson, and Emily Cass McDonnell in <i>The Thin Place</i>
Kelly McAndrew, Randy Danson, and Emily Cass McDonnell in The Thin Place Joan Marcus

Reviews are in for Lucas Hnath’s new play The Thin Place after opening December 12 at Playwrights Horizons Off-Broadway.

Directed by Les Waters, the play explores the supernatural events following the burgeoning relationship between two women—one who’s recently experienced a strange loss, and another who communicates with the dead.

The Thin Place stars Emily Cass McDonnell, Randy Danson, Kelly McAndrew, and Triney Sandoval.

Read the reviews below.

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Stage Review (Jesse Oxfeld and Steven Suskin)

New York Theatre Guide (Tulis McCall)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

The Observer (David Cote)

TimeOut New York (Adam Feldman)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

The creative team for the Playwrights Horizons production includes scenic designer Mimi Lien, costume designer Oana Botez, lighting designer Mark Barton, sound designer Christian Frederickson, and production stage manager Paul Mills Holmes.

Commissioned by the Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Thin Place made its world premiere at the Humana Festival.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
The Verdict
Read reviews of the latest Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, and regional productions.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!