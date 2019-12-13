What Do Critics Think of Lucas Hnath’s The Thin Place at Playwrights Horizons?

The play, directed by Les Waters, opened December 12.

Reviews are in for Lucas Hnath’s new play The Thin Place after opening December 12 at Playwrights Horizons Off-Broadway.

Directed by Les Waters, the play explores the supernatural events following the burgeoning relationship between two women—one who’s recently experienced a strange loss, and another who communicates with the dead.

The Thin Place stars Emily Cass McDonnell, Randy Danson, Kelly McAndrew, and Triney Sandoval.

Read the reviews below.

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Stage Review ( Jesse Oxfeld and Steven Suskin )

New York Theatre Guide (Tulis McCall)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

The Observer (David Cote)

TimeOut New York (Adam Feldman)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

The creative team for the Playwrights Horizons production includes scenic designer Mimi Lien, costume designer Oana Botez, lighting designer Mark Barton, sound designer Christian Frederickson, and production stage manager Paul Mills Holmes.

Commissioned by the Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Thin Place made its world premiere at the Humana Festival.