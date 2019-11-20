What the Constitution Means to Me, Bhangra Musical, Lauren Yee Premiere Join Lempicka in New La Jolla Season

By Ryan McPhee
Nov 20, 2019
 
California's La Jolla Playhouse revealed four of its six titles that will comprise the 2020–2021 season.
Heidi Schreck and Mike Iveson Joan Marcus

California's La Jolla Playhouse will present two world premieres—as well as the Tony- and Pulitzer-nominated What the Constitution Means to Me—as part of its 2020–2021 season.

The first world premiere is a musical exploring the world of competitive Bhangra, throwing the Punjabi tradition into a high-energy dance-off. The show hails from composer Sam Willmott and writers Mike Lew (Teenage Dick) and Rehana Lew Mirza (Hatefuck). Amy Anders Corcoran will direct the staging, a co-production with McCarter Theatre Center.

Eden Espinosa and Carmen Cusack Carolyn Brown

Also added to the lineup is the debut of Mother Russia, by Lauren Yee (The Great Leap). Directed by Tyne Rafaeli, the comedy explores the love triangle that unfolds between two Russian surveillance workers and Katya, a fallen pop star.

Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me heads to La Jolla following a Broadway engagement; the production is also slated to play Los Angeles and Chicago as part of a forthcoming tour. While Schreck took the stage in the New York and D.C. incarnations of the Oliver Butler-helmed play, inspired by her days as a student debater, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia will assume the central role in L.A. and Chicago.

The three titles join the previously announced West Coast bow of Carson Kreitzer and Matt Gould's Lempicka, directed by Hadestown Tony winner Rachel Chavkin. The musical, which premiered last year at Williamstown Theatre Festival, will open in 2020 before a potential Broadway transfer the following year.

Two additional titles, including one from La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley, will be announced later, as will casting for the above.

