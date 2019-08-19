Where Are They Now?: The Cast of Broadway’s 2007 Revival of Grease

You may recognize Laura Osnes and Max Crumm, but which Tony Award winner made her Broadway debut at Rydell High? What Moulin Rouge! star was a Pink Lady?

After a successful eight-year run in the ‘70s, a ground-breaking film in 1978, and its first revival in 1994, the Pink Ladies and T-Birds made their way back to Broadway in 2007. The highly anticipated revival of Grease kicked off casting in January 2007 with a brand new reality show Grease: You’re the One That I Want! to find its next Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski. The production discovered its new (then unknown) stars Max Crumm and Laura Osnes ahead of its August 19 opening later that year at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, the production featured the original book and score by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, as well as additional songs by Barry Gibb, John Farrar, Louis St. Louis, and Scott Simon. The show earned one 2008 Tony nominationfor Best Revival of a Musical.

In January 2009, after 554 performances, Rydell High closed its doors once more. Now, 12 years after the show opened, these former students have moved on to world-premiere productions, national tours, and of course, more shows on the Great White Way.

Laura Osnes, Sandy Dumbrowski

After leaving Grease in July 2008, Osnes went on to star in two more Broadway revivals, replacing Kelli O‘Hara in South Pacific as Nellie Forbush in 2009 and originating the role of Hope Harcourt in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes. In December 2011, Osnes starred opposite Jeremy Jordan as Bonnie Parker in Bonnie & Clyde, a musical about the notorious couple and their four-year crime spree. Her performance earned the actor her first Tony nomination in 2012. The following year, she starred as Ella in Rodger + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, and received another Tony nod for the role. Fresh off the glass heels of her portrayal of the princess, she and music director Benjamin Rauhala began perfecting their show Broadway Princess Party, a special event cabaret honoring some of stage and screen’s favorite princess songs. Since their first performance in 2015, Broadway Princess Party has also welcomed fellow Broadway princesses Susan Egan and Courtney Reed to the stage, and they continue to perform in venues across the country. In 2017, Osnes originated the role of Julia Trojan in the Broadway musical Bandstand, which also made its way to the big screen for a limited time in 2018. In 2019, Osnes played Shirley MacLaine in an episode of FX’s Fosse/Verdon and starred in the Hallmark original movie In The Key of Love as Maggie.





Max Crumm, Danny Zuko

Crumm, who left Grease the same time as his co-star Osnes, went on to star in limited productions of Killing Diaz as Tyler and Jersey Shoresical: A Frickin' Rock Opera as The Situation. in 2010, he appeared in the Emma Stone comedy Easy A as Pontius. He also starred alongside George Salazar and Jason Gotay in the 2013 Off-Broadway musical F#%king Up Everything (which has since been renamed Brooklyn Crush). In 2014, he appeared in season two of The Wallflowers, and later that year, returned to the Off-Broadway stage in Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick’s Disaster! as Scott, which he consequently played again when the show transferred to Broadway in 2016. Crumm has also led the casts of Beatsville: The Beatnik Musical and, most recently, The Evolution of Mann as well as developmental readings of Jason Robert Brown’s The Connector. In 2018, he revisited Killing Diaz in its film adaptation, and also made appearances in episodes of Deception and Ray Donovan. He will appear on the new upcoming series Emergence on ABC.





Jenny Powers, Betty Rizzo

After leaving Grease in 2008, Powers became a regular at the Muny. She has starred in the St. Louis venue’s productions of Mary Poppins as Mary Poppins, The Addams Family as Morticia Addams, Camelot as Guenevere, Mamma Mia! as Tanya, and most recently, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway as Hildy/Monotony Singer. She was also seen in 5th Avenue Theatre’s production of Marie, Dancing Still – A New Musical as Antoinette Van Goethem, a role she originated in the Kennedy Center’s production in 2014, when the show was titled Little Dancer. In addition to pursuing her stage career, Powers has also made numerous appearances in episodes of Nurse Jackie, All My Children, Blue Bloods, and more.





Matthew Saldivar, Kenickie

After the show’s final bow in 2009, Matthew Saldivar immediately went on tour with South Pacific as Luther Billis for a year. He departed the tour to star in the world premiere of Randy Newman’s Harps and Angels and, in 2011, the musical adaptation of Armistead Maupin’s book series Tales of the City. In April 2012, Saldivar returned to Broadway in the revival of A Streetcar Named Desire as Steve Hubbell until July that same year. Immediately after leaving Streetcar, he replaced Christian Borle as Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher, a role he continued until the show’s closing in 2013. He also appeared in the 20th anniversary production of David Ives’ All in the Timing Off-Broadway at Primary Stages and then, in 2014, appeared in Broadway’s Act One as Joseph Regan/Jerry. In 2015, he starred alongside Tony Danza and Rob McClure Honeymoon in Vegas on Broadway. Most recently, Saldivar has been seen on Broadway in Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Junk as Raúl Rivera, Manhattan Theatre Club’s Saint Joan as Canon John D'Estivet/Bertrand de Poulengey, and Roundabout Theatre Company’s Bernhardt/Hamlet as Alphonse Mucha. He also appeared as numerous characters in Rent on Fox earlier this year as well as an episode of CBS’ The Code. This past summer, he rounded out the cast of A Human Being, of A Sort at Williamstown Theatre Festival.





Robyn Hurder, Marty

After signing her final love letter to “Freddie, My Love,” Hurder starred in the Off-Broadway premiere of the musical Play It Cool and in the Broadway Dolls’ Tour de France at New York Musical Festival in 2011. The following year, Hurder returned to Broadway in the Matthew Broderick/Kelli O’Hara-led Nice Work If You Can Get It as Jeannie Muldoon. Hurder has appeared in Encores! productions of Paint Your Wagon and The New Yorkers. She also starred as Karen Holmes in the North American premiere of From Here to Eternity in 2017. She once again came back to Broadway that same year to play Mona in Chicago, where she also took over as the show’s leading lady, Roxie Hart, for a few performances. In the summer of 2018, Hurder was announced as part of the cast of the highly anticipated stage adaptation of Moulin Rouge! as Nini, which premiered at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. She starred as Cassie in the New York City Center Gala presentation of A Chorus Line in November 2018. She also appeared in an episode of Fosse/Verdon as a dancer in 2019. Now, she stars in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, reprising her original role as Nini. In addition to her run in Moulin Rouge!, she currently co-owns the wedding choreography company Sway With Me, which she created with her husband and fellow Broadway alum, Clyde Alves.





Lindsay Mendez, Jan

Playing Jan marked Mendez’s first appearance on a Broadway stage. After the show closed in 2009, she joined the cast of Off-Broadway‘s The Marvelous Wonderettes as Betty Jean, and later that year, was part of the original cast of Sherie Rene Scott’s Everyday Rapture Off-Broadway. Mendez continued on with the show for its Broadway engagement in 2010, where she also assumed the role of dance captain. She also appeared in the ensemble of the 2011 revival of Godspell. In 2012, she starred opposite Derek Klena as Rose in Pasek and Paul’s Off-Broadway musical, Dogfight. Mendez and Klena reunited onstage once more as they took over the roles of Elphaba and Fiyero in Wicked on Broadway in 2013 (as part of the production’s 10th anniversary cast). In addition to her on and Off-Broadway performances, Mendez appeared in regional productions such as 21 Chump Street, Footloose, and The Rose Tattoo. Back on Broadway, after playing Laura in 2017’s Significant Other, she starred as Carrie Pipperidge in the 2018 revival of Carousel. Mendez’s performance earned her her first Tony nomination and win that year. Later this year, she and Ruthie Ann Miles will appear on the upcoming CBS show All Rise.

Kirsten Wyatt, Frenchy

After Wyatt’s final bow as everyone’s favorite Beauty School Dropout, she joined the ensemble of Shrek: The Musical as the Shoemaker’s Elf and one of the Three Blind Mice. In 2010, she appeared in the limited Broadway engagement of Elf: The Musical in the ensemble, understudying the roles of Deb and Jovie. After the show’s closing in January, Wyatt kept the holiday spirit alive in the tour of A Christmas Story: The Musical, where she played numerous roles in the ensemble. In 2012, she reprised her performance for the show’s move to Broadway. The following year, she replaced J. Elaine Marcos as Lily St. Regis in the Tony-nominated revival of Annie. In addition to working as a staff member for fellow Grease alum Lindsay Mendez and Ryan Scott Oliver’s Actor Therapy, Wyatt has also performed in regional productions of Mame at Goodspeed, Guys and Dolls at The Guthrie, Thoroughly Modern Millie at PCLO, and more.





Ryan Patrick Binder, Doody

In addition to playing Doody in Grease, Binder has also appeared in productions of Damn Yankees, Miss Saigon, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and the second national tour of Mamma Mia!.





Daniel Everidge, Roger

Since Grease’s closing, Everidge has starred in numerous Off-Broadway productions, including Falling as Josh and Found: A New Musical as Mikey D. He received a Drama Desk Award nominations for the former. He also played Robert in the Off-Broadway musical Fat Camp. In 2017, Everidge was seen in the smash Hugh Jackman-led movie musical The Greatest Showman as the giant Lord of Leeds in P.T. Barnum’s circus.





José Restrepo, Sonny

Restrepo went on to pursue a career in Off-Broadway and regional theatre following Grease’s final bow in 2009. In addition to understudying the roles of Black Stache, Smee, and Fighting Prawn in the Off-Broadway run of Peter and the Starcatcher, Restrepo also appeared as Mama Junebug/Polkadotito/Alfredo Buzzito in Skippyjon Jones. He has also played Smee in numerous regional productions of Peter and the Starcatcher as well as mountings of Evita, Sideshow, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.





Stephen R. Buntrock, Teen Angel

Buntrock departed the production prior to its closing in 2009 in order to appear in the original cast of Broadway‘s A Little Night Music revival as Mr. Lindquist and as the understudy for the roles of Frid and Frederik Egerman. He then took over the role of Frid from August 31,2010–September 27, 2010, and then took over the role of Frederik full time from September 28, 2010. Buntrock performed in the national tour of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas as lead Bob Wallace. He returned to Broadway in 2012 in the revival cast of Evita, understudying Perón.





Jeb Brown, Vince Fontaine

After leaving Grease in 2008, Brown next played Red in the Off-Broadway premiere of Romantic Poetry. He came back to Broadway in 2011 as Mary Jane’s Father in the high-flying production of Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark. In 2014, he starred as Don Kirshner in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Brown returned to Off-Broadway first in 2016’s Terms of Endearment as Garrett and is set to star in Roundabout Theatre Company’s upcoming Scotland, PA as Duncan. In addition to his stage credits, Brown has also appeared in episodes of Elementary, Instinct, and The Good Fight.





Allison Fischer, Patty Simcox

Fischer reprised her role as Patty on Grease‘s national tour in beginning December 2009. She has also sang backup vocals for Florence and the Machine and played Megan on the soap opera Guiding Light.





Jamison Scott, Eugene Florczyk

In addition to reprising his role on the Grease national tour in 2010, Scott later joined the cast of Broadway’s Memphis as Perry Como. He was a swing on Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark, and a member of the ensemble of Motown: The Musical, which which he later toured. In addition to his Broadway performances, he has also played in regional productions of Hairspray, We Will Rock You, and Saturday Night Fever. Scott has released an original solo album titled Walk a Mile. He has also worked on the other side of the table, serving as a producer for Broadway in Chicago‘s A Taste of Things to Come and the Broadway-bound Alanis Morrissette musical Jagged Little Pill.





Natalie Hill, Cha Cha Di Gregorio

Following her departure from Grease in 2009, Hill appeared in the premiere reading of Wonderland as a member of the ensemble. Before reprising her role for that show’s Broadway transfer in 2011, she performed in the ensemble in the 2009 revival of Bye Bye Birdie, understudying Rose Alvarez.





Susan Blommaert, Miss Lynch

Since leaving Rydell in 2009, Blommaert has been much more prolific on screen. She has appeared in countless television shows and films, namely the limited series Madoff as Vera Zweig, The Blacklist as series regular Mr. Kaplan, Bull as Judge Hanlon, as well as the Keanu Reeves film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and The Kitchen.





Josh Franklin, Ensemble

After Grease on Broadway, Franklin played Danny Zuko (a role he understudied on Broadway) on the national tour in 2010. In 2011, he returned to Broadway in the ensemble of the revival production of Anything Goes, starring Sutton Foster and former Grease co-star Osnes. He then replaced as Billy Crocker on the show’s national tour. He performed in the ensemble and served as an understudy for lead Sam in the Broadway production of Ghost: the Musical in 2012. He also appeared in the 2015 premiere of the musical Diner. Most recently, Franklin was in the ensemble of The Prom where he understudied the roles of Trent Oliver and Sheldon Saperstein.





Cody Green, Ensemble

Just one month after Grease’s final bow in 2009, Green bowed as Riff in Broadway’s revival of West Side Story. In 2010, he played Sid in Twyla Tharp’s Come Fly Away, and continued on with the show into its national tour in 2011. He has danced on the American Music Awards and the Oscars, and has also appeared as a dancer on Once Upon A Time and Comedy Bang! Bang!. He appeared as Phillip in a 2019 episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.





Emily Padgett, Ensemble

In 2009, Padgett left Grease and joined the cast of Rock of Ages in the ensemble, later taking over the lead role of Sherrie for limited stints in 2010 and 2011. After leaving the show in 2012, she played Alex in the 2013 tour of Flashdance. She returned to Broadway in 2014 when she starred alongside Erin Davie as Daisy Hilton in the revival of Side Show. In 2016, Padgett starred in Bright Star on Broadway as Lucy Grant and, later that year, as Helen in the New Group’s Off-Broadway revival of Sweet Charity. She originated the role of Mrs. Bucket in the Broadway production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2017. The following year, she starred as Hazel Mackay in Kansas City’s Repertory Theatre Company’s world premiere of Last Days of Summer.





Keven Quillon, Ensemble

After continuing on with Grease as a swing on the 2009 tour, he joined the Broadway cast of Shrek: the Musical as Gnome and Pied Piper. He later joined the touring production of the fairy tale musical that same year. In 2012, he performed in the revival of Annie. The following year, he toured with A Christmas Story: The Musical as an ensemblist. He returned to Broadway in 2017, reuniting with Osnes in Bandstand as an ensemblist, and again in 2018 in the My Fair Lady revival.





Brian Sears, Ensemble

After Grease played its final performance in 2009, Sears went on to understudy in the Broadway productions of Finian’s Rainbow that same year and Lend Me a Tenor in 2010. The following year, he appeared in the original Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon, where he understudied the roles of Elder Cunningham and Elder McKinley. In 2013, Sears traveled to London to play Cunningham in the West End production of The Book of Mormon. He returned to the Broadway production in 2017 to play the role for nearly a year.





Christina Sivrich, Ensemble

After Broadway, Sivrich performed in the ensemble of the Grease national tour in 2009, where she also undertsudied the roles of Jan, Frenchy, and Miss Lynch. Sivrich has since shifted her focus to voice acting.





Anna Aimee White, Ensemble

After Grease, White appeared as a Quintet member in Irving Berlin’s White Christmas on Broadway. In 2012, she performed in the Encores! concert of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. She’s also appeared in small roles in the movie Valentine’ Day and You Again.





Matthew Hydzik, Swing

After Grease closing in January 2009, Hydzik immediately appeared in the cast of the 2009 West Side Story revival, which began in February. He originally was a standby for Tony from February to December before taking the role over full time later that year. After leaving the show in 2011, he appeared in the Off-Broadway musical Tomorrow Morning as John. He then toured the country with the cast of Flashdance as Nick Hurley from 2012 to 2014. In November 2014, he originated the role of Buddy Foster in Side Show with fellow Grease alum Padgett. After that revival closed in January 2015, Hydzik joined the cast of It Shoulda Been You for its last month of performances. The following year, he joined the national tour of If/Then as Josh, and he continued touring until it closed in August 2016. Most recently, Hyzdik starred as Gregg Allman/John Southall in The Cher Show both in its out-of-town tryout in Chiacgo and on Broadway.





Amber Stone, Swing

Stone continued her work as a swing on the national tour of Grease in 2009. She returned to Broadway in 2010 as an ensemblist in Billy Elliot: The Musical.



