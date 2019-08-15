Where Are They Now?: The Original Broadway Cast of If/Then

Though star Idina Menzel has continued to rise, the ensemblists of the 2014 musical have succeeded to become the Broadway stars of today.

If/Then opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre March 30, 2014. Idina Menzel starred as Elizabeth, a woman who is rebuilding her life in New York City, who is faced with choice and chance. A sort of choose-your-own adventure, Elizabeth comes to a crossroads at the start of the show and we subsequently see what happens when she chooses one way, Liz’s life, and what happens if she chooses the other, Beth’s life. Throughout the show, with music by Tom Kitt and a libretto by Brian Yorkey, she discovers where the road you take meets the one you didn’t.

The musical was nominated for two Tony Awards, including Best Original Score, and Best Lead Actress in a Musical for Menzel.

On March 22, 2015, If/Then closed on Broadway after 29 previews and 401 performances. The show went on a national tour later that year, and several cast members including Menzel, Anthony Rapp, LaChanze, James Snyder, and Jackie Burns reprised their roles.

Idina Menzel, Elizabeth



The Broadway favorite earned her third Tony nomination for her performance as Elizabeth. This marked her fourth Broadway credit, having already starred in Rent as Maureen, for which she earned her first Tony nomination, Aida (2001) as the Amneris replacement, and originating the role of Elphaba in Wicked, for which she won a Tony Award. Menzel reprised Elizabeth on the tour in 2015. She was last seen on the New York stage in Roundabout Theatre Company’s Off-Broadway Skintight, where she played Jodi Isaac. She is set to reprise the role in the Joshua Harmon play this fall at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. Menzel is, of course, known as the voice of Elsa in the Disney-animated Frozen, which pre-dated her time in If/Then. She will be heard again as the ice queen in the upcoming animated Frozen II. Menzel starred as CC Bloom in the made-for-TV remake of Beaches. Last year, she celebrated the 15th anniversary of Wicked by co-hosting the television special A Very Wicked Halloween alongside Kristin Chenoweth. She also joined the finale of 2019’s Rent on Fox, joining the television cast to sing “Seasons of Love.” Menzel has toured all over the world in her solo concert.



LaChanze, Kate



LaChanze added the role of Kate in If/Then to her extensive theatre resume. She is best known for her performances as Ti Moune in Once on This Island, for which she earned her first Tony nomination. She later starred as Marta in the 1995 revival of Company (1995) and replaced Audra McDonald as Sarah in Ragtime on Broadway. She originated the role of Celie in The Color Purple in 2005 and won a Tony. After If/Then closed on Broadway, LaChanze continued on the national tour with the show. In 2016, she played Petunia Jackson in the Encores! production of Cabin in the Sky. The actor returned to Broadway in 2018 as Diva Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, a role she began at La Jolla Playhouse. Most recently, she appeared Off-Broadway in the new musical The Secret Life of Bees at Atlantic Theatre Company, originating the role of August.



Anthony Rapp, Lucas



Before playing Lucas in If/Then, Rapp starred in several Broadway shows, including the original production of Rent as Mark Cohen, the original production of Six Degrees of Separation, Precious Sons, and The Little Prince and the Aviator. Rapp continued his role of Lucas in the 2015 national tour of If/Then after the Broadway production closed. Since then, Rapp has been busy in the TV world, appearing on series like The Knick, The Good Fight, and 13 Reasons Why. He currently stars as Lieutenant Commander Paul Stamets in the CBS All Access series Star Trek: Discovery. Rapp has maintained his connection to the Broadway community as one of the founders of the annual BroadwayCon convention in New York City; he also appeared in the finale performance of “Seasons of Love” in 2019’s Rent on Fox.



James Snyder, Josh



If/Then marked Snyder’s second Broadway role, having made his debut as Wade “Cry-Baby” Walker in Cry-Baby the musical. After the Broadway run and national tour of If/Then, Snyder worked on the new musical Ever After as Prince Henry at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey. (Though the musical is still in development, Snyder is no longer attached.) He then starred in the Pasadena Playhouse 2016 production of Casa Valentina before returning to Broadway for the Main Stem’s first-ever a cappella musical In Transit. In 2018, Snyder played Baron von Gaigern in the Encores! production of Grand Hotel as well as the Buck County Playhouse concert version of Show Boat alongside Laura Osnes. Now, he currently stars as Harry Potter in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts I & II.

Jerry Dixon, Stephen



While Menzel and Rapp reunited in If/Then after starring Rent together, Dixon reunited with LaChanze—both of them having starred in the original production of Once On This Island. (Dixon played Daniel.) If/Then marks Jerry Dixon’s most recent Broadway credit, but he did appear Off-Broadway in The New Group’s Steve in 2015 and as King Triton in the St. Louis Muny’s production of The Little Mermaid in 2017. Recently, he has transitioned to more directing work, such as an industry presentation of Hansen & Gretl & Heidi & Günter with co-director Victoria Clark, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, and a new musical Hart Island all at the Village Theatre. Dixon was named artistic director of the Washington-based Village Theatre in 2018, a position he holds today.



Jenn Colella, Anne



Colella was already an established Broadway actor by the time she appeared in If/Then. She starred in 2003’s Urban Cowboy as Sissy, 2006’s High Fidelity as Laura, and 2012’s Chaplin as Hedda Hopper. (In between, she also originated the role of Cleo in La Jolla Playhouse’s world premiere of The Times They are-A-Changin’, though she did not continue to Broadway with the show. After If/Then took their final bow, she originated the role of Beverly Bass in Come from Away for the show’s premiere at La Jolla Playhouse through its pre-Broadway productions in Seattle, Washington D.C., and Toronto. She continues with the show, which celebrated its two-year anniversary on Broadway in March 2019. She earned a Tony Nomination for her acclaimed performance and won the Drama Desk Award in 2017. Colella performed on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas: The Greek Isles in 2019 and starred in the title role of Peter Pan at the Pittsburgh CLO.



Jason Tam, David



Tam made his Broadway debut as a child performer, playing Gavroche in Les Misérables. In 2006, Tam (a little older) returned as Paul in the revival of A Chorus Line. He then played Xander in Lysistrata Jones in 2011 and also performed in the Off-Broadway show Marry Me a Little in 2012. After his performance in If/Then, he reprised his role as Paul in A Chorus Line at the Hollywood Bowl in 2016. A year later, he starred in KPOP Off-Broadway in 2017, and Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert in 2018. Tam played The Squip in Joe Iconis’ Be More Chill, both Off-Broadway at the Signature Theatre and on Broadway, which closed August 11, 2019.



Tamika Lawrence, Elena/Kate Understudy

If/Then marked Lawrence’s third Broadway show, following her ensemble roles in The Book of Mormon and Matilda the Musical. When the Broadway run of If/Then ended, she joined Beautiful: The Carole King Musical as an ensemblist. The following year, Lawrence impressively understudied roles in Come from Away (a standby for the roles of Janice, Hannah, Bonnie, Beulah, and Diane) and Dear Evan Hansen. Most recently, Lawrence originated the role of Roxanne Velasco in 2018’s Gettin’ The Band Back Together on Broadway. Additionally, she has been a part of many film and television projects, including he Wiz Live!, Breakable You, and The Greatest Showman. She released her album, UGLY, in 2017. Next up, she stars as Calliope, one of The Muses, in the Public Works production of Disney’s Hercules.

Joe Cassidy, Deputy Mayor and Others/Lucas and Stephen Understudy

If/Then marked Cassidy’s seventh Broadway credit, having appeared in Les Misérables, Show Boat, 1776, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, replacing in Next to Normal, and Catch Me If You Can. After Joe’s performance in If/Then, he joined Waitress as Cal for a stint in 2017. He most recently appeared in the ensemble of the Off-Broadway world premiere of The Secret Life of Bees at Atlantic Theatre Company and will next perform in the Paper Mill Playhouse production of Chasing Rainbows.

Miguel Cervantes, Ensemble/David Understudy

Cervantes had many theatre credits prior to If/Then, including Off-Broadway’s Wish You Were Here, the first national tour of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as Chip Tolentino, and Broadway’s American Idiot. When If/Then ended, he went on to become the alternate for the role of Alexander Hamilton in the Broadway production of Hamilton, and later originated the role in the sit-down Chicago production of the Miranda musical.

Curtis Holbrook, Ensemble/Lucas Understudy

Holbrook was a veteran ensemblist by the time If/Then came around. He performed in shows such as Footloose, as a replacement in Fosse, a replacement in The Boy from Oz, Taboo, All Shook Up, Xanadu, the 2009 West Side Story revival as Action, and The Addams Family. Most recently, he appeared in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical

as one of the Electric Skates. Holbrook is also a photographer, providing headshots for numerous members of the Broadway community.

Stephanie Klemons, Ensemble/Anne and Elena Understudy

This show was Klemons’ second Broadway appearance, since she had performed as a swing and was assistant dance captain for In the Heights and was the associate choreographer for Bring it On. Since If/Then, Klemons has worked as the associate choreographer, dance captain, and a swing for the original Off-Broadway and Broadway casts of Hamilton. Klemons teaches dance at Broadway Dance Center, and is a founder of a non-profit philanthropy called Katie’s Art Project, which empowers children facing life-threatening illnesses to make a lasting legacy through art. She is currently the associate choreographer and global dance supervisor of Hamilton. Additionally, she choreographed Rock of Ages at Pittsburgh CLO.

Tyler McGee, Ensemble/Josh Understudy

If/Then was Tyler’s second and most recent Broadway show. He joined the national tour in 2015 after the Broadway run had ended. In 2017, Tyler appeared in the ensemble of Priscilla Queen of the Desert at Playhouse on the Square in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ryann Redmond, Paulette/Ensemble

After If/Then, Redmond continued performed in shows such as Gigantic Off-Broadway in 2015, The Marvelous Wonderettes Off-Broadway in 2016, and Escape to Margaritaville on Broadway in 2018. Currently, she stars as Olaf in Disney’s Frozen on Broadway.

Joe Aaron Reid, Ensemble/Stephen Understudy

Since If/Then, Reid has traveled across the pond to continue his career. He has starred as Benny in the West End production of In The Heights and as Curtis Taylor, Jr. in Dreamgirls. Reid first made his Broadway debut in Chicago as Fred Casely and also performed in Curtains as Ronnie Driscoll, Finian’s Rainbow, Catch Me if You Can, and Ghost the Musical before If/Then.

Ann Sanders, Ensemble/Anne Understudy)

Sanders had already been in Beauty and the Beast as Belle, Avenue Q as Christmas Eve, and Leap of Faith before If/Then. After If/Then, her next role was in the 2015 revival of The King and I in the ensemble and as the understudy for Anna Leonowens and Lady Thiang. She appeared in the original the cast of Frozen as Queen Iduna. Sanders now plays Cynthia Murphy in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway through October 22.

Standbys, Understudies, and Swings:

Jackie Burns, Elizabeth Standby

Burns had already been known for starring as the longest-running Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway. She was the Elizabeth standby in If/Then on Broadway and replaced Menzel in the role after Menzel left the tour. Burns later returned to the role of Elphaba. In summer 2019 she starred as Rizzo in Grease at Pittsburgh CLO.

Marc de la Cruz, Swing/David Understudy

If/Then marked de la Cruz’s Broadway debut. He was also the assistant dance captain on the musical and eventually became the dance captain. He recently appeared in Off-Braodway’s Pacific Overtures and Ordinary Days. He is currently in Hamilton on Broadway.

Charles Hagerty, Swing/Josh Understudy

Hagerty also made his Broadway debut in If/Then. Subsequently, he performed in the 2016 West End production of The Bodyguard, the U.K. tour of Cabaret, and, most recently, the world premiere of All About Eve at the Noël Coward Theatre earlier this year.

Janet Krupin, Swing/Elena Understudy

Krupin’s third and most recent Broadway appearance was in If/Then. She was previously part of the ensembles of Bring It On: The Musical and Hands on a Hardbody. Janet has recently been featured in several Feinstein’s/54 Below performances.

Pearl Sun, Swing/Kate Understudy

After the cast of If/Then took their final bow, Sun performed in the ensemble of an all-female concert production of Jesus Christ Superstar Off-Broadway. She recently appeared in an episode of Orange is the New Black and currently is the standby in Broadway’s Come from Away for the roles of Diane, Janice, Hannah, Bonnie, and Beulah.

