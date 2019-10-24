Which Broadway Character Should You Be for Halloween?

Musical theatre abounds with sparkling dance numbers and happy endings, but stories of ghosts and ghouls have also graced the stage. Take a look at some of the scary stories that have spooked theatregoers through the years. (Be sure to read this with the lights on!)
It’s not easy putting a scary ghost story on the stage. It’s been tried plenty of times, of course. But the ghosts are often actually friendly, or helpful or misunderstood in some way. Rarely do you experience the true horror or terror of ghosts in the live theatre.
Tony nominee Patrick Wilson has become the leading man of Hollywood horror blockbusters, so Playbill.com writer Richard Patterson put together a collection of horror plays and musicals for the leading man to star in on Broadway.
American Idiot and The Hard Rock Café in Times Square have announced a special pre-show Halloween contest, available to has anyone who has tickets to the 10 PM Idiot performance on Oct. 29 and is willing to dress like an "Idiot."
By 2010 Kids' Night on Broadway Playbill | 10/19/2010
Broadway and "American Idol" veteran Clay Aiken knows how to have fun for a good cause on Halloween. An Ambassador for UNICEF since 2004, Clay spoke recently about the annual Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF campaign, which is being supported by Playbill and the Broadway League this year as part of Kids' Night on Broadway.
Get ready for Halloween with Broadway-inspired costumes. The Lion King's original makeup supervisor Elizabeth Cohen gave us an exclusive step-by-step guide to recreate the "Young Nala" make-up design at home.
Playbill has some exciting things lined up for Halloween, and in anticipation of the spookiest day of the year, we’ll be bringing you special content dedicated to finding and making Broadway-inspired costumes as well as special events like Trick-or-treating in Times Square! Read on for more information.
The Broadway League announced Oct. 6 that Adam Riegler, who plays Pugsley Addams in The Addams Family, will serve as the National Ambassador for Kids' Night on Broadway's special Halloween edition, which is presented with the support of Playbill.