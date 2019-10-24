<section><h2><p>Which Broadway Character Should You Be for Halloween?</p></h2><p><p>Plus make-up tips and costume designs to get dressed as easy as 5-6-7-8.</p></p></section><section><h2><p>Elphaba From <em>Wicked</em></p></h2><p><p>Good news! This Halloween you’re going to have quite the look as <em>Wicked</em>’s infamous green girl. Driven by love and loyalty, you will always fight for what’s right. You’re an underdog, and you defy gravity on the regular. A true individual, Halloween is the perfect holiday to let your true colors shine. Take on the <a href="http://www.playbill.com/article/how-long-does-it-take-to-turn-elphaba-green" target="_blank">Elphaba make-up challenge</a>. Watch how you can do the <a href="http://www.playbill.com/article/watch-this-broadway-makeup-designer-recreate-the-faces-of-6-iconic-characters" target="_blank">official Elphaba make-up</a> from Broadway make-up designer Joe Dulude II in this video. Then, find out how to <a href="http://www.playbill.com/article/22-broadway-inspired-costumes-for-you-to-make-this-halloween" target="_blank">make your costume</a> complete for the Wicked Witch of the West. You’ll be wonderful!</p></p></section><section><h3><p>Seymour From <em>Little Shop of Horrors</em></p></h3><p><p>You are <em>Little Shop of Horrors</em>’ loveable and sweet Seymour. Sure, you may be a tad clumsy, but you’re loyal and always have the best intentions. You’ve overcome a lot of difficulty and your ingenuity takes you far. Sometimes you get in over your head, so remember: don’t feed the plant!</p></p></section><section><h3><p>Beetlejuice From <em>Beetlejuice</em></p></h3><p><p>Irreverent and cooky, you’re the undead demon himself: Beetlejuice. You come armed with a bawdy sense of humor and a love for all things creepy—so Halloween is your dream…I mean nightmare…dreammare? Sometimes you have a one-track mind about getting people to do what you want, but it’s only because you don’t want to be invisible. In this get-up you won’t be! Check out how to do the <a href="http://www.playbill.com/article/4-beetlejuice-actors-reveal-their-crazy-backstage-make-up-transformations" target="_blank">official Beetlejuice make-up</a> from Broadway make-up designer Joe Duldue II here. Plus, see what materials you need to create a quick Beetlejuice suit <a href="http://www.playbill.com/article/22-broadway-inspired-costumes-for-you-to-make-this-halloween" target="_blank">here</a>.</p></p></section><section><h3><p>A Jellicle Cat</p></h3><p><p>Are you blind when you’re born? Can you see in the dark? Jellicles can and jellicles do—especially on Halloween. You are graceful and lithe, just like one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s cats. You’re playful, but smart. On this Halloween night, make your face into art. See how to paint your face like a true Jellicle cat with this <a href="http://www.playbill.com/article/everybody-wants-to-be-a-cat-cats-on-broadway-shows-you-how" target="_blank">step-by-step tutorial</a>. Then, find your sexiest unitard, cat ears, and fuzzy legwarmers and land on your feet.</p></p></section><section><h3><p>A Coquette/Boulevardier From <em>Moulin Rouge!</em></p></h3><p><p>Mischievous and seductive, there’s nowhere you belong more than the Moulin Rouge! You live by the Bohemian ideals—freedom, beauty, truth, love—but you also believe in a good time. We know you’ll want to dance all Halloween night (try this <a href="http://www.playbill.com/article/the-spooky-playlist-to-your-ultimate-halloween-celebration" target="_blank">Playbill Playlist</a> for your monster bash) and we hope that you find your own bad romance. </p></p></section><section><h3><p>Janis From <em>Mean Girls</em></p></h3><p><p>Rebellious and outspoken, you are Janis Sarkisian. You don’t care what anybody says—you’d rather be me. You’re not exactly the top of the food chain, but you are fearless. <a href="http://www.playbill.com/article/north-shore-high-fashion-a-closer-look-at-the-mean-girls-costumes-on-broadway" target="_blank">Here</a>, Broadway costume designer Gregg Barnes shows the pieces you need to look Burn Book perfect on Halloween night.</p></p></section><section><h2><p>On Halloween Night I will be…</p></h2></section><section><h3><p>Pick your favorite color</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>Pick a cardinal direction</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>How long have you known your best friend?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>Which word best describes you?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>If I had to buy a last-minute costume from the drugstore I’d be…</p></h3></section>

