Which Andrew Rannells Character Are You? Are you more of an Elder Price or a Hedwig?

Link Larkin From Hairspray You are the teenage heartthrob—and often a flirt. Your genuine charm ingratiates you to whomever you meet and it shows in your popularity. While you feel pressure to people-please, at the end of the day you will fight for what you feel in your heart.

Elder Price From The Book of Mormon Enthusiastic with a capital E, you are passionate and driven to achieve your goals, though are you slightly impatient on your way to accomplishing them. You are a dreamer, and your naivete gives you the confidence to attempt what others call impossible. As you pursue your ambitions, don't forget that everyone needs strong friendships, even if you find them in people you didn't expect.

Hedwig From Hedwig and the Angry Inch Bold, brash, and one-of-a-kind, you are unapologetically you at ALL times. You feel no need to sugarcoat; your trademark is the absence of a filter. A consummate entertainer, your high energy keeps you hard core and honest.

King George From Hamilton Like the King of England, you find comfort in the status quo. You stick to tradition. A natural born leader, you like when people play by your rules. Beware your short temper—use your frustration as fuel to better your community.

Whizzer From Falsettos Like Whizzer, you know who you are. An introspective and sentimental person, you like the idea of romance and want to find the person who will challenge you and support you, even in the worst of times. You are wise, but also stubborn, and you love fiercely.

What kind of music would you rather listen to?

You’re heading out for a night with friends, what are you wearing?

What currently-running Broadway musical are you dying to see?

Are you an early bird or a night owl?

Which is your ideal first date?

Which word pairing best describes you?

What instrument would you most like to learn?