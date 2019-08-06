Why Emmy Nominee Hannah Gadsby Isn’t Afraid to Make Audiences Tense

The Emmy Award-nominated creator and star of Nanette is currently appearing Off-Broadway in Douglas.

Emmy Award-nominated Nanette creator Hannah Gadsby, who is currently playing an extended Off-Broadway run with her latest show Douglas, appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert August 5 to talk about her recent Emmy nomination.

Gadsby recently received two Emmy nominations for the Netflix special of her acclaimed show Nanette, which was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special and Writing for a Variety Special.

In the clip above, Gadsby describes what it’s like to be a comedian who brings up uncomfortable subjects onstage.

Douglas is currently running through September 7 at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

