Wicked Alums Jackie Burns and Jonah Platt Will Star in A Walk on the Moon Musical at George Street Playhouse

By Andrew Gans
Feb 24, 2020
Buy Tickets to A Walk on the Moon
 
Performances will begin April 21 at the New Jersey venue.
Jackie Burns
Jackie Burns

Wicked alums Jackie Burns (If/Then, Hair) and Jonah Platt (NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar) will star as Pearl and Marty Kantrowitz in the East Coast premiere of the new musical A Walk on the Moon.

Directed by Tony nominee Sheryl Kaller with choreography by Tony nominee Josh Prince, performances are scheduled to begin April 21 at New Jersey's George Street Playhouse. The limited engagement will continue through May 17.

Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Jonah Platt Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Platt originated the role of Marty in the world premiere of A Walk on the Moon at San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater. Additional casting for the upcoming production will be announced at a later date.

An adaptation of Pamela Gray's 1999 film of the same name, A Walk on the Moon features a book and additional lyrics by Gray, music and lyrics by Paul Scott Goodman, and musical supervision by Tony nominee Greg Anthony Rassen.

In the musical, housewife Pearl Kantrowitz, sensing that change is in the air, begins a fling with a free-spirited traveling salesman while spending the summer with her family in the Catskills in 1969. As the Woodstock music festival springs to life nearby, their whirlwind romance, set against the backdrop of man’s first walk on the moon, takes audiences on a journey through an iconic moment in American history.

