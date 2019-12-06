Wicked Star Jackie Burns Will Teach Master Class

The audition seminar in New York City will also feature voice teacher Donna Reid.

Jackie Burns, seen on Broadway in Wicked, If/Then, and Hair, will hold an audition master class December 14 at Ripley-Grier Studios in Manhattan. She will be joined by her voice teacher Donna Reid, who taught singing at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City from 1995 to 2014.

“One of the most asked questions I get is ‘Who is your voice teacher?’ I’m so excited to be teaching with Donna,” Burns said in a statement. “Donna has helped me through so many years of Wicked, and we are excited to teach together. Our goal is to help each student realize their unique, individual talents so that they feel equipped to go into any circumstance feeling confident and excited to share their gifts.”

The cost for the class is $120, and students should come prepared with one or two songs with a 16–32 bar cut.

Those interested in signing up for the class should click here; those who wish to audit the class should email jackieburnsmasterclass@gmail.com.

