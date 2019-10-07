Will Arbery’s Heroes of the Fourth Turning Opens Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Oct 07, 2019
The world premiere, directed by Danya Taymor, opens October 7 at Playwrights Horizons.
John Zdrojeski, Jeb Kreager, and Zoë Winters in Heroes of the Fourth Turning
John Zdrojeski, Jeb Kreager, and Zoë Winters in Heroes of the Fourth Turning Joan Marcus

The world premiere of Heroes of the Fourth Turning by Will Arbery opens at Playwrights Horizons October 7. The new play, which takes place in Wyoming, speaks to the heart of a country at war with itself, as well as to the ways in which education and intellectualism are weaponized by conservatives.

Heroes of the Fourth Turning, which began Off-Broadway September 13, is directed by Danya Taymor and features a cast made up of Jeb Kreager (Oslo), Julia McDermott (Epiphany), Michele Pawk (Hollywood Arms, Beautiful), Zoë Winters (White Noise), and John Zdrojeski (Monster).

Arbery, who grew up in a family of conservative Catholic professors, says Heroes of the Fourth Turning is intended to be an accurate representation of the conversations that conservatives might have when liberals aren't present.

The play follows the return home of four conservatives to toast their mentor Gina (Pawk), newly inducted as the first female president of a tiny Catholic college. But as their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos and clashing generational politics, the evening becomes less a celebration than a vicious fight to be understood.

Arbery is the 2019–2020 Tow Playwright-in-Residence at Playwrights Horizons.

For more information visit Playwrightshorizons.org.

