Winner Named in Hamilton Ticket Giveaway

Winner Named in Hamilton Ticket Giveaway
By Playbill Staff
 
Congratulations to the winner of our ticket giveaway with Subaru!
Hamilton High Res Logo.jpg


There’s no denying the the impact that Hamilton made on Broadway and beyond this year.

It took over social media, inspired fan art and parodies, plus took home some of the year’s most coveted awards: the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Congratulations to Emma C. who won Hamilton tickets through our giveaway with Subaru. Check out her photo and learn about her experience below:

Emma Cummings
Emma Cummings

“I still can't believe I was given the opportunity to see this amazing
show. I can’t thank you, Playbill, and Subaru enough! The show was
fantastic and I loved every single part of it. I'm currently in my
third year of college studying Theatre Design and Technology, and to
be able to see one of the most beloved show of the decade was so
inspiring.” -Emma C.

