Winner Named in Hamilton Ticket Giveaway

There’s no denying the the impact that Hamilton made on Broadway and beyond this year.

It took over social media, inspired fan art and parodies, plus took home some of the year’s most coveted awards: the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Congratulations to Emma C. who won Hamilton tickets through our giveaway with Subaru. Check out her photo and learn about her experience below:

“I still can't believe I was given the opportunity to see this amazing

show. I can’t thank you, Playbill, and Subaru enough! The show was

fantastic and I loved every single part of it. I'm currently in my

third year of college studying Theatre Design and Technology, and to

be able to see one of the most beloved show of the decade was so

inspiring.” -Emma C.

