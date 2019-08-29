Witch, Starring Maura Tierney, Opens at Geffen Playhouse

Jen Silverman’s play, directed by Marti Lyons, makes its West Coast premiere.

The Geffen Playhouse begins its 2019–2020 season with the Jen Silverman play Witch, starring Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney. Marti Lyons directs. The show opens August 29.

The play follows Elizabeth Sawyer, a villager exiled after being labeled a witch. When a charming devil comes to tempt locals to exchange their souls for their desires, Elizabeth is not so easily swayed. Witch is inspired by William Rowley, Thomas Dekker, and John Ford’s Jacobean play The Witch of Edmonton.

Joining Tierney (ER, The Affair) on stage are Brian George (Three Seasons), Ruy Iskandar (Macbeth), Evan Jonigkeit (Sweetbitter), Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Will Von Vogt (Significant Other).

The production team includes scenic designer Dane Laffrey, costume designer Danae McQueen, lighting designer Keith Parham, choreographer Jessica Lee Keller, and fight choreographer Steve Rankin.

Witch began performances August 20.