Witch, Starring Maura Tierney, Opens at Geffen Playhouse

toggle menu
toggle search form
Los Angeles News   Witch, Starring Maura Tierney, Opens at Geffen Playhouse
By Dan Meyer
Aug 29, 2019
Buy Tickets to Witch
 
Jen Silverman’s play, directed by Marti Lyons, makes its West Coast premiere.
HR - Maura Tierney.jpg
Maura Tierney

The Geffen Playhouse begins its 2019–2020 season with the Jen Silverman play Witch, starring Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney. Marti Lyons directs. The show opens August 29.

The play follows Elizabeth Sawyer, a villager exiled after being labeled a witch. When a charming devil comes to tempt locals to exchange their souls for their desires, Elizabeth is not so easily swayed. Witch is inspired by William Rowley, Thomas Dekker, and John Ford’s Jacobean play The Witch of Edmonton.

Joining Tierney (ER, The Affair) on stage are Brian George (Three Seasons), Ruy Iskandar (Macbeth), Evan Jonigkeit (Sweetbitter), Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Will Von Vogt (Significant Other).

The production team includes scenic designer Dane Laffrey, costume designer Danae McQueen, lighting designer Keith Parham, choreographer Jessica Lee Keller, and fight choreographer Steve Rankin.

Witch began performances August 20.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!