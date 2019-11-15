Women’s Prize for Playwriting to Celebrate Works by U.K. and Ireland Authors

By Dan Meyer
Nov 15, 2019
 
Winners will have their work published by theatrical agency Samuel French.
The first, second, and third place winners of the inaugural Women’s Prize for Playwriting will have their work published by Samuel French. The prize is designed to celebrate and raise the profile of playwrights by providing them with a national platform.

Any person who is 16 years or older, a resident of the U.K. or Ireland, and identifies as female can enter. The prize is for a full-length play (defined as over 60 minutes in length), written in English, with musicals and pantomimes not eligible.

The judging panel is chaired by senior literary agent Mel Kenyon. Joining Kenyon on the panel are Olivier Award winner Monica Dolan (All About Eve), London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art Artistic Director Sarah Frankcom, playwright Tanika Gupta (Anita and Me), playwright Ella Hickson (Oil), Maxine Peake (A Streetcar Named Desire at Royal Exchange), theatre producer Kate Pakenham (Emilia), and Kiln Theatre Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham.

Founder of The Women’s Prize for Playwriting Ellie Keel said, “We look forward to working with Samuel French to publish and promote the work of the winning writers, and to grow the prize and extend its reach and offer to writers this year and in years to come.”

Submissions are currently open and will close March 2, 2020. To apply and learn more, visit WomensPrizeforPlaywriting.co.uk.

