Works by Eboni Booth, Martyna Majok, Hilary Bettis, and More Are Recipients of 2019 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards

The awards, totaling $415,000, allow nine productions extra time for development and rehearsal.

Nine upcoming productions are the recipients of 2019 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards from Theatre Communications Group (TCG)—the third round of the award for the year. Totaling $415,000, the grant allows each show extra time in development and rehearsal, with a mission to extend the life of the show beyond its world premiere.

Among the recipients are three new plays that will be seen Off-Broadway in 2020: Eboni Booth's play Paris (Atlantic Theater Company); Hilary Bettis' 72 Miles to Go (Roundabout Theatre Company); and Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City (New York Theatre Workshop).

Six regional productions are also recipients: Emma Lively and Tyler Beattie's family-friendly new musical Bliss (5th Avenue Theatre); Karen Zacarías' The Copper Children (Oregon Shakespeare Festival); The Avett Brothers and John Logan musical Swept Away (Berkeley Rep.); Adam Bock's The Canadians (South Coast Rep.); What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank by Nathan Englander (The Old Globe); and Madhuri Shekar's Dhaba on Devon Avenue (Victory Gardens Theater).

The Edgerton Foundation New Plays Program, directed by Brad and Louise Edgerton, launched nationally in 2007 and has since supported 430 plays at over 50 different organizations across the U.S.