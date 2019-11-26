Works by Eboni Booth, Martyna Majok, Hilary Bettis, and More Are Recipients of 2019 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Works by Eboni Booth, Martyna Majok, Hilary Bettis, and More Are Recipients of 2019 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards
By Olivia Clement
Nov 26, 2019
 
The awards, totaling $415,000, allow nine productions extra time for development and rehearsal.
Eboni Booth
Eboni Booth

Nine upcoming productions are the recipients of 2019 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards from Theatre Communications Group (TCG)—the third round of the award for the year. Totaling $415,000, the grant allows each show extra time in development and rehearsal, with a mission to extend the life of the show beyond its world premiere.

Among the recipients are three new plays that will be seen Off-Broadway in 2020: Eboni Booth's play Paris (Atlantic Theater Company); Hilary Bettis' 72 Miles to Go (Roundabout Theatre Company); and Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City (New York Theatre Workshop).

24_Hour_Plays_American_Airlines_Theatre_Party_2017_HR
Martyna Majok Marc J. Franklin

Six regional productions are also recipients: Emma Lively and Tyler Beattie's family-friendly new musical Bliss (5th Avenue Theatre); Karen Zacarías' The Copper Children (Oregon Shakespeare Festival); The Avett Brothers and John Logan musical Swept Away (Berkeley Rep.); Adam Bock's The Canadians (South Coast Rep.); What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank by Nathan Englander (The Old Globe); and Madhuri Shekar's Dhaba on Devon Avenue (Victory Gardens Theater).

The Edgerton Foundation New Plays Program, directed by Brad and Louise Edgerton, launched nationally in 2007 and has since supported 430 plays at over 50 different organizations across the U.S.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!