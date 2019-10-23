World Premiere of New Musical Scotland, PA Opens Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   World Premiere of New Musical Scotland, PA Opens Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Oct 23, 2019
Buy Tickets to Scotland, PA
 
Adam Gwon and Michael Mitnick’s new musical opens October 23 at Roundabout Theatre Company.
Cast of <i>Scotland, PA</i>
Cast of Scotland, PA Nina Goodheart

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the official opening of Scotland, PA, a new musical by composer-lyricist Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days) and playwright Michael Mitnick (Sex Lives of Our Parents), in its Laura Pels Theatre October 23. The dark comedy is centered on a couple running a burger joint in a sleepy Pennsylvania town with a (bloodthirsty) plan to super-size their lives.

Adapted from Billy Morrissette's indie film of the same name (and William Shakespeare's Macbeth), Scotland, PA is directed by Lonny Price with choreography by Josh Rhodes. The world premiere stars Wicked's Ryan McCartan and Head Over Heels' Taylor Iman Jones as the husband-and-wife duo at the heart of the story.

WATCH: Ryan McCartan and Taylor Iman Jones Perform 'Clairvoyant' From Scotland, PA

Rounding out the cast of Scotland, PA are Jeb Brown as Duncan, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Banko, Lacretta as Mrs. Lenox, Megan Lawrence as McDuff, Will Meyers as Malcolm, Wonu Ogunfowora as Stacey, David Rossmer as Doug, Alysha Umphress as Jessie, and Kaleb Wells as Hector.

READ: Why Songwriter Adam Gwon Jumped at the Chance to Musicalize Macbeth Set in a ’70s Fast Food Joint

Scotland, PA began September 14 for a limited engagement scheduled through December 8.

The musical is Gwon’s Roundabout commission following the debut of Ordinary Days in the Underground theatre. Ordinary Days music director Vadim Feichtner returns to Roundabout for the production, alongside a creative team that also includes scenic designer Anna Louizos, costume designer Tracy Christensen, lighting designer Jeanette Yew, sound designer Jon Weston, and orchestrators Frank Galgano and Matt Castle.

Production Photos: Scotland, PA at Roundabout Theatre Company

Production Photos: Scotland, PA at Roundabout Theatre Company

4 PHOTOS
Kaleb Wells, Wonu Ogunfowora, Alysha Umphress, and Ryan McCartan in <i>Scotland, PA</i>
Kaleb Wells, Wonu Ogunfowora, Alysha Umphress, and Ryan McCartan in Scotland, PA Nina Goodheart
in <i>Scotland, PA</i>
Taylor Iman Jones and Ryan McCartan in Scotland, PA Nina Goodheart
in <i>Scotland, PA</i>
Taylor Iman Jones and Ryan McCartan in Scotland, PA Nina Goodheart
Cast of <i>Scotland, PA</i>
Cast of Scotland, PA Nina Goodheart
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!