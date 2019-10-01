World Premiere of Nothing Gold Can Stay Begins Off-Broadway

Micheal Richardson and Talene Monahon star in Chad Beckim's love story for the opioid era.

Performances begin October 1 at A.R.T./New York Theatres for the world premiere of Nothing Gold Can Stay, a new play by Chad Beckim. The opioid-era love story is the latest production from Beckim and Molly Pearson's company Partial Comfort Productions, the theatre ensemble behind Samuel D. Hunter's A Bright New Boise and Robert O'Hara's Booty Candy.

Nothing Gold Can Stay is directed by Shelley Butler and stars Talene Monahon (Log Cabin) and Micheal Richardson, the son of Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson, in his stage debut.

Set in Maine, the play follows Clay and Jess (Richardson and Monahon, respectively), two young locals with dreams of a permanent escape from the paycheck-to-paycheck, rent-a-center furniture lifestyle of their parents. When Jess finds herself temporarily stuck behind and at odds with her stepfather, she moves in with Clay's mom and begrudgingly takes a job at the local chicken farm. Meanwhile Clay heads off to college, counting down the days to his return, desperate to avoid the destiny of his geography.

Rounding out the cast of the world premiere are are Mary Bacon (Rock n Roll on Broadway), Adrienne Rose Bengtsson (Wilderness with En Garde Arts), and Peter Mark Kendall (Six Degrees of Separation on Broadway).

Noting Gold Can Stay plays in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre where performances are scheduled through October 26. Click here for tickets.

The production team includes set designer Jason Simms, lighting designer Karen Spahn, Sinan sound designer Refik Zafar, costume designer Whitney Locher, and stage manager Lindsay Kipnis.