World Premiere of Paul David Young’s All My Fathers Finds Its Cast

Jonathan Hogan, Richard Gallagher, Deborah Hedwall, and more will be part of the La MaMa production, helmed by Evan Yionoulis.

La MaMa's world premiere of All My Fathers, a new, partly autobiographical play by Paul David Young, has found its cast.

The production, helmed by Obie winner Evan Yionoulis (He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box), will feature a cast made up of Richard Gallagher (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Brian Hastert (Tectonic Theatre Project’s Uncommon Sense, The TEAM’s Mission Drift), Deborah Hedwall (Sight Unseen, The Fall to Earth ), and Tony nominee Jonathan Hogan (As Is, Burn This).

Performances will run October 3–20, presented in association with Tony winner Deborah Green (Hadestown).

All My Fathers was born of a defining moment in playwright Young's life: when his elderly mother announced that he was the bastard son of the family pediatrician—a declaration that would instantly rewrite his devoutly Christian, Southern upbringing. The play, which draws on this experience, also incorporates text from both obscure and well-known family plays including The Seagull, Oedipus, Well, The Strange Discovery, and All My Sons.

“When my life suddenly became a play, I knew the only way I could make sense of it all was through the communal experience of theatre,” says Young. “My work has always had a strong political and social point of view. In All My Fathers, I’m using these bizarre events in my own life to explore the ideas of family and fatherhood alongside the charade of conservative Christianity in the South.”

The creative team for All My Fathers includes lighting designer Donald Holder, set designer Ao Li, costume designer Teresa Snider-Stein, and video and sound designer Melissa Friedling.

Visit LaMaMa.org for more information.