World Premiere of the Broadway-Bound Mrs. Doubtfire Finds Its Complete Cast

See who's joining Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese, and others in the new musical adaptation.

The Broadway-bound Mrs. Doubtfire has found its complete cast. The musical adaptation, which will have its world premiere in Seattle this fall, will transfer to Broadway's Sondheim Theatre in spring 2020.

As previously announced, the principal cast for both the Seattle and Broadway productions will be led by Beetlejuice star Rob McClure in the title role, along with Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, and Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly.

Joining them are Cameron Adams (The Music Man), Akilah Ayanna (5th Ave Debut), Calvin L. Cooper (Finding Neverland), Kaleigh Cronin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Casey Garvin (Bullets Over Broadway), David Hibbard (Cats), KJ Hippensteel (The Book of Mormon), Aaron Kaburick (Hello, Dolly!), Erica Mansfield (Kiss Me, Kate), Alexandra Matteo (A Bronx Tale), Doreen Montalvo (On Your Feet!), Justin A. Prescott (Head Over Heels), Travis Waldschmidt (Kiss Me, Kate), and Aléna Watters (The Cher Show).

Based on the 1993 film, Mrs. Doubtfire features a score by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a book co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell (the three previously collaborated on Something Rotten!). The musical is directed by Jerry Zaks, choreographed by Lorin Latarro, with music supervision by Ethan Popp.

Performances will begin in Seattle November 26 for a run scheduled through December 29.

The creative team for Mrs. Doubtfire includes scenic designer David Korins, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Philip Rosenberg, sound designer Brian Ronan, and hair and wig designer David Brian Brown. The production is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.