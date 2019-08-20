YouTube Star Joe Sugg Will Join London Company of Waitress

The Sara Bareilles musical continues at the Adelphi Theatre.

YouTube star, filmmaker, and 2018 Strictly Come Dancing finalist Joe Sugg will make his West End stage debut beginning September 9 in the London production of Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre.

Sugg will step into the role of Ogie, succeeding Blake Harrison, who will play his final performance September 7.

In a statement, Sugg said, “I got to see Waitress a couple of months back, and it's absolutely fantastic. I'm excited to be a part of the cast and to have now landed a role in the West End really has topped off an incredible year for me. I hope I do everyone proud.”

The London cast currently features Lucie Jones as Jenna, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Peter Hannah as Earl, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe.

Meanwhile, the Broadway production welcomes two other YouTube stars, with Todrick Hall returning to the stage as Ogie and Colleen Ballinger making her Broadway debut as Dawn.

The all-female-led creative team features Grammy-nominated composer Sara Bareilles, librettist Jessie Nelson, Tony-winning director Diane Paulus, and choreographer Lorin Latarro.

Waitress premiered on Broadway in March 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it continues through January 5, 2020. The musical is also currently touring the U.S. and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.

