YouTube Star Joe Sugg Will Join London Company of Waitress

By Andrew Gans
Aug 20, 2019
The Sara Bareilles musical continues at the Adelphi Theatre.
Joe Sugg
Joe Sugg

YouTube star, filmmaker, and 2018 Strictly Come Dancing finalist Joe Sugg will make his West End stage debut beginning September 9 in the London production of Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre.

Sugg will step into the role of Ogie, succeeding Blake Harrison, who will play his final performance September 7.

In a statement, Sugg said, “I got to see Waitress a couple of months back, and it's absolutely fantastic. I'm excited to be a part of the cast and to have now landed a role in the West End really has topped off an incredible year for me. I hope I do everyone proud.”

The London cast currently features Lucie Jones as Jenna, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Peter Hannah as Earl, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe.

Meanwhile, the Broadway production welcomes two other YouTube stars, with Todrick Hall returning to the stage as Ogie and Colleen Ballinger making her Broadway debut as Dawn.

READ: Waitress Stars Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall on Bringing the Awkwardness to Broadway

The all-female-led creative team features Grammy-nominated composer Sara Bareilles, librettist Jessie Nelson, Tony-winning director Diane Paulus, and choreographer Lorin Latarro.

Waitress premiered on Broadway in March 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it continues through January 5, 2020. The musical is also currently touring the U.S. and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.

Lucie Jones, Ashley Roberts, and Blake Harrison in London's Waitress

Lucie Jones, Ashley Roberts, and Blake Harrison in London's Waitress

10 PHOTOS
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Marisha Wallace, Lucie Jones, and Ashley Roberts Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lucie Jones Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lucie Jones and Cast Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lucie Jones, Ashley Roberts, and Marisha Wallace Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lucie Jones and Cast Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
David Hunter and Lucie Jones Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Blake Harrison and Cast Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Black Harrison and Ashley Roberts Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ashley Roberts, Lucie Jones, and Marisha Wallace Johan Persson
Waitress_West End_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ashley Roberts and Blake Harrison Johan Persson
