Zizi Strallen, Charlie Stemp, and Petula Clark Star in London Revival of Mary Poppins Beginning October 23

The Disney-Cameron Mackintosh musical plays the Prince Edward Theatre.

Disney Theatrical Productions and Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Mary Poppins begins previews October 23 at its original London home, the Prince Edward Theatre. Opening night is scheduled for November 13.

Zizi Strallen stars as the titular nanny after playing the role in a recent sell-out international tour, with Half a Sixpence’s Charlie Stemp, who made his Broadway debut as Barnaby in Hello, Dolly!, as Bert, Joseph Millson as George Banks, pop singer Petula Clark (Sunset Boulevard, The Sound of Music) as the Bird Woman, Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Claire Moore as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs. Brill, Jack North as Robertson Ay, and Barry James as Bank Chairman and Admiral Boom.

The ensemble comprises Yves Adang, Lydia Bannister, Angeline Bell, Lydia Boulton, Matt Cox, Adam Davidson, Katie Deacon, Danielle Delys, Joshua Denyer, Stan Doughty, Glen Facey, Davide Fienauri, Ian Gareth-Jones, Mark Goldthorp, Joanna Gregory, Catherine Hannay, Jacqueline Hughes, Jason Kajdi, Sam Lathwood, Jordan Livesey, Ceili O’Connor, Malinda Parris, Alex Pinder, Ben Redfern, Rachel Spurrell, Lucie-Mae Sumner, Rhys West, and Monique Young.

Adelaide Barham, Imogen Bourn, Charlotte Breen, Ellie Kit Jones, and Nuala Perberdy alternate in the role of Jane Banks with Joseph Duffy, Samuel Newby, Gabriel Payne, Edward Walton, and Fred Wilcox alternating in the role of Michael Banks.

Mary Poppins, which opened in the West End 14 years ago, is led by director Richard Eyre, with co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, set and costume designs by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, and orchestrations by William David Brohn.

The stage production is co-created by Mackintosh and has a book by Oscar-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The score by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman includes the classic songs “Jolly Holiday,” “Step in Time,” “Feed the Birds,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” with new songs and additional music and lyrics by the Olivier award-winning team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

(Updated October 23, 2019)