Zizi Strallen, Charlie Stemp, and Petula Clark Star in London Revival of Mary Poppins Beginning October 23

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Zizi Strallen, Charlie Stemp, and Petula Clark Star in London Revival of Mary Poppins Beginning October 23
By Andrew Gans
Oct 23, 2019
Buy Tickets to Mary Poppins
 
The Disney-Cameron Mackintosh musical plays the Prince Edward Theatre.
Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp
Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp Seamus Ryan

Disney Theatrical Productions and Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Mary Poppins begins previews October 23 at its original London home, the Prince Edward Theatre. Opening night is scheduled for November 13.

Petula Clark
Petula Clark

Zizi Strallen stars as the titular nanny after playing the role in a recent sell-out international tour, with Half a Sixpence’s Charlie Stemp, who made his Broadway debut as Barnaby in Hello, Dolly!, as Bert, Joseph Millson as George Banks, pop singer Petula Clark (Sunset Boulevard, The Sound of Music) as the Bird Woman, Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Claire Moore as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs. Brill, Jack North as Robertson Ay, and Barry James as Bank Chairman and Admiral Boom.

The ensemble comprises Yves Adang, Lydia Bannister, Angeline Bell, Lydia Boulton, Matt Cox, Adam Davidson, Katie Deacon, Danielle Delys, Joshua Denyer, Stan Doughty, Glen Facey, Davide Fienauri, Ian Gareth-Jones, Mark Goldthorp, Joanna Gregory, Catherine Hannay, Jacqueline Hughes, Jason Kajdi, Sam Lathwood, Jordan Livesey, Ceili O’Connor, Malinda Parris, Alex Pinder, Ben Redfern, Rachel Spurrell, Lucie-Mae Sumner, Rhys West, and Monique Young.

Adelaide Barham, Imogen Bourn, Charlotte Breen, Ellie Kit Jones, and Nuala Perberdy alternate in the role of Jane Banks with Joseph Duffy, Samuel Newby, Gabriel Payne, Edward Walton, and Fred Wilcox alternating in the role of Michael Banks.

Mary Poppins, which opened in the West End 14 years ago, is led by director Richard Eyre, with co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, set and costume designs by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, and orchestrations by William David Brohn.

The stage production is co-created by Mackintosh and has a book by Oscar-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The score by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman includes the classic songs “Jolly Holiday,” “Step in Time,” “Feed the Birds,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” with new songs and additional music and lyrics by the Olivier award-winning team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

SEE WHAT ELSE IS SCHEDULED TO PERFORM IN LONDON

Mary Poppins' 1,000th Performance on Broadway

Mary Poppins' 1,000th Performance on Broadway

Broadway's Mary Poppins celebrated its 1,000th performance April 9. During the curtain call Thomas Schumacher presented a vacation to London and Paris to one lucky family.

12 PHOTOS
Thomas Schumacher and cast at curtain call
Thomas Schumacher and cast at curtain call Aubrey Reuben
The Moore family is presented with a trip
The Moore family is presented with a trip Aubrey Reuben
The eight-year-old Moore twins
The eight-year-old Moore twins Aubrey Reuben
Scarlett Strallen, the Moore family and Adam Fiorentino
Scarlett Strallen, the Moore family and Adam Fiorentino Aubrey Reuben
The Moore family backstage
The Moore family backstage Aubrey Reuben
Thomas Schumacher
Thomas Schumacher Aubrey Reuben
Thomas Schumacher and cast at curtain call
Thomas Schumacher and cast at curtain call Aubrey Reuben
The Moore family is presented with a trip
The Moore family is presented with a trip Aubrey Reuben
The eight-year-old Moore twins
The eight-year-old Moore twins Aubrey Reuben
Scarlett Strallen, the Moore family and Adam Fiorentino
Scarlett Strallen, the Moore family and Adam Fiorentino Aubrey Reuben
Share

(Updated October 23, 2019)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!