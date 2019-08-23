14 Theatre-Related Books to Enjoy as Autumn Arrives

From celebrity memoirs and biographies to Broadway backstage passes, check out this list of books theatre lovers will love as the summer heat starts to cool.

Find a shady tree, chill at the park, or relax in a cozy café with these 14 theatre-related reads that will carry you into the fall. Below are memoirs, biographies, show retrospectives, and more that will strike the fancy of any theatre lover.

Come Along and Listen to My Life in Theatre, by Martin Markinson

The long-time owner of the Little Theatre (now Helen Hayes) and Tony-winning producer of Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song Trilogy shares tells his inspiring story of climbing to the top of Broadway. From growing up poor, taking big risks, and eventually selling his Main Stem venue in 2015, Mackinson's story is a classic tale of the American Dream. ( Available now from Archway Publishing)

Me and the Sky, by Beverly Bass

American Airline's first female captain (and Come From Away character) tells her story of growing up wanting to take to the skies in this picture book. Enjoyable for children, Broadway aficionados, and history buffs alike, this autobiography is for anyone seeking an uplifting and inspirational tale of hard work and dedication. ( Out September 10 from Alfred A. Knopf Books)

A Moment on the Clock of the World, edited by David Bruin and Melanie Joseph

This collection of stories, essays, interviews, and photos examines how the Foundry Theatre can influence social justice and activism. Contributing authors include Cornel West, Taylor Mac, and Laura Flanders, all of whom have close ties to the 25-year-old experimental performing arts company. ( Out October 1 from Haymarket Books)

Joanne Woodward: Her Life and Career, by Peter Shelley

Woodward is most famous for her Oscar-winning performance in The Three Faces of Eve, but the thespian appeared on Broadway throughout her career, including as an understudy in the Pulitzer Prize–winning Picnic, opposite future husband Paul Newman. One half of a Hollywood power couple whose last onscreen appearance was in 2005, this shining star is now introduced to a new generation. ( Out October 10 from McFarland Publishing)

Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, by Julie Andrews

Following her first memoir, Home, the Broadway and film superstar picks up where she left off—arriving in Hollywood. The Oscar winner tells the story of her meteoric rise to fame in the film industry with all the highs (and challenges) that came with it, including starring turns in Mary Poppins and Victor/Victoria, meeting her husband, director Blake Edwards, and becoming a mother. ( Out October 15 from Hachette)

The Contender: The Story of Marlon Brando, by William J. Mann

One of the most storied performers of the 20th century is examined in this biography using The Godfather and On the Waterfront star’s personal photos and writings. Thanks to the use of Brando’s own archives, the book dives deep into each part of the actor’s life—from his childhood in Nebraska to his triumph on Broadway in A Streetcar Named Desire to his wild days in Hollywood. ( Out October 15 from Harper)

Inspiring Stories That Make a Difference, by The Loukoumi Foundation and Come From Away

In partnership with Come From Away, this collection of essays is gathered from children from around the world and Gander making the world a better place, sure to warm the hearts of youngsters and adults alike. ( Out October 22 from Hybrid Global Publishing)

Still Here: The Madcap, Nervy, Singular Life of Elaine Stritch, by Alexandra Jacobs

Everybody rise for this in-depth look at the Broadway star best known for Company, 30 Rock, and her Tony-winning solo show Elaine Stritch at Liberty. Stritch's story is here in full, from her upbringing in Detroit through her Broadway heyday to her late-in-life second act. ( Out October 22 from Farrar, Straus, and Giroux)

Out Loud: A Memoir, by Mark Morris and Wesley Stace

As Mark Morris grew up, all he knew was his dream of becoming a professional dancer. He did more than that after arriving in New York City—including founding the Mark Morris Dance Group to creating the steps to Broadway's The Capeman—and here, Morris shares the life he’s led as one of America's greatest contributors to dance in the modern era. ( Out October 22 from Penguin Press)

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child – The Journey: Behind The Scenes of the Award-Winning Stage Production, by Harry Potter Theatrical Productions and Jody Revenson

Winner of eight Olivier Awards, six Tony Awards, and countless other accolades, this sequel to the Harry Potter series is one show that fans cannot get enough of. Go behind the curtain (but not beyond the veil) with photographs, interviews, sketches, notes, and more, to see how this story came to life onstage. ( Out November 5 from Scholastic)

A is for Audra: Broadway's Leading Ladies from A to Z, written by John Robert Allman and illustrated by Peter Emmerich

This illustrated guide is an introduction to the most influential female performers to ever hit the Great White Way. From Kristin Chenoweth to Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters to Liza Minnelli, this is a book all kids (and many adults) will enjoy as they learn about and fall in love with the theatre. ( Out November 12 from Doubleday Books)

Life Isn’t Everything: Mike Nichols as Remembered by 103 of His Closest Friends, by Ash Carter and Sam Kashner

The EGOT-winning director of The Graduate, Angels in America, and more, had a storied career and developed a lot of friendships along the way. Stars like Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, and Lorne Michaels remember Nichols fondly through this collection of essays, poems, and anecdotes. ( Out November 12 from Henry Holt and Company)

Carrie Fisher: A Life on the Edge, by Sheila Weller

Perhaps best known as Princess Leia by some and a wise-cracking recovering alcoholic on Broadway by others, this look at the life of the star of stage and screen tackles it all. From Fisher's childhood in Hollywood as the daughter of Debbie Reynolds to finding her own niche in the industry, Weller paints a complete portrait of the feminist entertainer taken from us too soon. ( Out November 12 from Sarah Crichton Books)