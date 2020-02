21 Longest-Running Broadway Plays

These plays have had the longest Broadway runs to date.

Everyone talks about The Phantom of the Opera and Chicago as Broadway's longest-running shows—but the list isn't all musicals. In addition to those heavy-hitters, there are plenty of straight plays that entertained audiences for years. Look back at the 21 longest-running plays on Broadway below!

How many are you familiar with?

21 Longest-Running Broadway Plays 21 Longest-Running Broadway Plays 21 PHOTOS

Click here to see all Broadway shows that ran 1,000 performances or more.