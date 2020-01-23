5th Annual BroadwayCon Kicks Off January 24 With 3 Days of Broadway Fan Fever

From show panels featuring Beetlejuice and Moulin Rouge! to interviews with Donna McKechnie to autograph signings, and more, don’t miss the ultimate behind-the-scenes convention.

In 2016, Broadway joined the convention game when it launched the inaugural BroadwayCon at the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. Envisioned as equal parts fan unity (through sing-alongs, cosplay, social meet-ups based on theatrical taste), practical advice (through master classes with Broadway stars, workshops with casting directors), behind-the-scenes magic (through panels on directing, choreographing, design, and individual shows), and performance (through the Friday night cabaret and more), BroadwayCon has lived up to its ambition.

Now in its fifth year, BroadwayCon has become an integral part of the theatre community calendar. Founded by original Rent star Anthony Rapp and Mischief Management’s Melissa Anelli, BroadwayCon returns again to the Hilton January 24–26.

On January 24, the convention launches with workshops, meet-ups, and live podcast recordings from the new Broadway Podcast Network ahead of the official 1:45PM Mainstage Kick-Off. Throoughout the morning, industry professionals will weave through the convention through (the separately ticketed) BroadwayCon Industry Day. Details here.

The convention will feature appearances by cast and creative team members of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge!, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts 1 and 2, Beetlejuice, Mrs. Doubtfire, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill, and SIX.

In addition to autograph signings and photo sessions, stars such as Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie (A Chorus Line), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), Tony winner Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd), and more will be featured in one-on-one interviews.

Attendees will participate in the BroadwayCon Star to Be performance contest, the Cosplay Fashion Show, BroadwayCon Ultimate Trivia Challenge hosted by Ben Cameron, as well as BroadwayCon Game Night.

Additional highlights include panels like “The Next Generation of Major Playwrights” featuring Ming Peiffer, Bess Wohl, and Donja R. Love, moderated by Richard Ridge; “De-Stigmatize: Broadway and Mental Health” featuring Alexandra Silber, Kyle Scatliffe, Nora Schell, Laura Heywood, and Patti Murin, moderated by Dr. Alisa Hurwitz; “Deep Dive Broadway: Live Show” featuring the cast and creatives of Come From Away; “Groundbreaking Choreographers” featuring Sonya Tayeh, Camille A. Brown, and Sergio Trujillo, moderated by Playbill’s Ruthie Fierberg; “Broadway Body Bias” featuring Bonnie Milligan, Michael R. Jackson, Josh Lamon, and Claire Wilcher, moderated by Kathy Deitch; “What You Should Know About College Auditions” featuring Rick Edinger of Carnegie Mellon, Robin Lewis of Rider University, Amy Schwartzreich of Pace University, moderated by Tim Evanicki; “New York on Broadway” about the history of New York City as featured in musicals hosted by Katie Welsh; “Directing on Broadway” featuring Kenny Leon, Jeff Calhoun, and Tyne Rafaeli, moderated by Playbill’s Ruthie Fierberg, and more. Check the full schedule of programming here.

The Marketplace will be open throughout the weekend, featuring vendors like the new Harmony Helper app and Scenery Bags. Tickets are still available, starting with day passes for $80. A 15 percent student discount is available with valid student ID.

