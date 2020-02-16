60 Minutes Goes Behind the Scenes of Broadway’s New West Side Story

CBS shares unprecedented access to the production, filming its rehearsals and interviewing its creators, on the February 16 installation of the long-running news show.

Producer Scott Rudin, director Ivo van Hove, and more will appear on CBS’ 60 Minutes February 16 to reveal their fresh take on the classic West Side Story for the Broadway 2020 revival.

The show officially opens February 20, having delayed its previously scheduled February 10, due to a performer injury. In their piece, host Bill Whitaker and 60 Minutes reveals footage from the first day of rehearsal as well as interviews with cast members and the creative team. The inside look focuses heavily on the re-imagining of the classic musical by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Arthur Laurents, and Jerome Robbins—particularly this production’s use of video images.

Watch an excpert before it airs here.

Tune in to CBS at 7PM ET/PT.