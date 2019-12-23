New West Side Story Pushes Back Broadway Opening

The delay comes after star Isaac Cole Powell's onstage injury December 20.

The new Broadway revival of West Side Story, directed by Tony winner Ivo van Hove, will now officially open at the Broadway Theatre February 20, 2020. The production, which began previews December 10, was previously scheduled to open February 6.

The new date comes after star Isaac Cole Powell, who plays Tony, suffered an onstage injury during the December 20 performance, according to a report in Deadline. Jordan Dobson, Powell’s stand-by, assumes the tole until Powell is recovered and able to return to the show.

West Side Story also stars Shereen Pimentel (The Lion King) as Maria and Yesenia Ayala (Carousel) as Anita.

The principal cast also features Amar Ramasar (Carousel) as Bernardo, Ben Cook (Mean Girls) as Riff, Jacob Guzman (Newsies) as Chino, Ahmad Simmons (Hadestown) as Diesel, Danny Wolohan (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Officer Krupke, Daniel Oreskes (Oslo) as Doc, Thomas Jay Ryan (The Crucible) as Lt. Schrank, Pippa Pearthree (Tuck Everlasting) as Glad Hand, and Kevin Csolak (Mean Girls) as A-Rab. Making their Broadway debuts are Matthew Johnson as Baby John, Dharon E. Jones as Action, and Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys.

The Scott Rudin production features choreography by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, making it the first Broadway revival to use new choreography in lieu of Jerome Robbins' original. Other changes, as previously reported, include the use of the film’s version of “America,” a tightened run time, and the removal of the song "I Feel Pretty."

West Side Story features scenic and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, costumes by An D'Huys, sound design by Tom Gibbons, and video design by Luke Halls.

Rounding out the company are ensemble members Alexa De Barr, Gabi Campo, Daniel Ching, Lorna Courtney, Marc Crousillat, Stephanie Crousillat, Roman Cruz, Israel Del Rosario, Jordan Dobson, Tyler Eisenreich, Armando Eleazar, Marlon Feliz, Satori Folkes-Stone, Constance François, Yesy Garcia, Carlos Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener, Jarred Manista, Michaela Marfori, Ilda Mason, Michelle Mercedes, Mina Pinerom, Michael Seltzer, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True, Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek, Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman, and Kevin Zambrano. A total of 32 performers make their Broadway debuts with this production.

