A First Look at the U.K. Tour of God of Carnage

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   A First Look at the U.K. Tour of God of Carnage
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 16, 2020
 
The tour of the 2018 Theatre Royal Bath production, starring Downton Abbey’s Elizabeth McGovern, will open January 21.
in <i>God of Carnage</i>
Nigel Lindsay and Elizabeth McGovern in God of Carnage Nobby Clark

After beginning performances at the Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre January 14, the U.K. tour of Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage will open at the Theatre Royal Bath January 21. The tour, a remount of the 2018 Theatre Royal Bath production, will continue through February 15, playing at the Theatre Royal Glasgow, Cambridge Arts Theatre, and Rose Theatre Kingston.

Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey, Broadway's Time and the Conways) reprises her performance as Veronica with Nigel Lindsay (Shrek the Musical, Guys and Dolls) back as her husband Michael. Directed by Lindsay Posner, the production welcomes two-time Olivier Award winner Samantha Spiro (Hello, Dolly!, Merrily We Roll Along) as Annette and Simon Paisley Day (Anything Goes, Timon of Athens) as Alan.

In the comedy, two sets of parents decide to meet to talk about a playground fight between their two sons. But once the niceties are done with and the drinks start flowing, it is the parents who lose all control.

Production Photos: God Of Carnage U.K. Tour

Production Photos: God Of Carnage U.K. Tour

14 PHOTOS
in <i>God of Carnage</i>
Elizabeth McGovern in God of Carnage Nobby Clark
in <i>God of Carnage</i>
Elizabeth McGovern in God of Carnage Nobby Clark
in <i>God of Carnage</i>
Elizabeth McGovern and Samantha Spiro in God of Carnage Nobby Clark
in <i>God of Carnage</i>
Elizabeth-McGovern in God of Carnage Nobby Clark
in <i>God of Carnage</i>
Nigel Lindsay and Elizabeth McGovern in God of Carnage Nobby Clark
in <i>God of Carnage</i>
Elizabeth McGovern in God of Carnage Nobby Clark
Nigel Lindsay and Simon Paisley Day in <i>God of Carnage</i>
Nigel Lindsay and Simon Paisley Day in God of Carnage Nobby Clark
Nigel Lindsay, Samantha Spiro and Simon Paisley Day in <i>God of Carnage</i>
Nigel Lindsay, Samantha Spiro and Simon Paisley Day in God of Carnage Nobby Clark
Nigel Lindsay in <i>God of Carnage</i>
Nigel Lindsay in God of Carnage Nobby Clark
Samantha Spiro and Nigel Lindsay in <i>God of Carnage</i>
Samantha Spiro and Nigel Lindsay in God of Carnage Nobby Clark
Share

God of Carnage, originally written in French, was translated by Christopher Hampton in 2008. The production went on to win the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the Tony Award for Best New Play. The tour features designs by Peter McKintosh.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!