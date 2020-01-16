A First Look at the U.K. Tour of God of Carnage

The tour of the 2018 Theatre Royal Bath production, starring Downton Abbey’s Elizabeth McGovern, will open January 21.

After beginning performances at the Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre January 14, the U.K. tour of Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage will open at the Theatre Royal Bath January 21. The tour, a remount of the 2018 Theatre Royal Bath production, will continue through February 15, playing at the Theatre Royal Glasgow, Cambridge Arts Theatre, and Rose Theatre Kingston.

Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey, Broadway's Time and the Conways) reprises her performance as Veronica with Nigel Lindsay (Shrek the Musical, Guys and Dolls) back as her husband Michael. Directed by Lindsay Posner, the production welcomes two-time Olivier Award winner Samantha Spiro (Hello, Dolly!, Merrily We Roll Along) as Annette and Simon Paisley Day (Anything Goes, Timon of Athens) as Alan.

In the comedy, two sets of parents decide to meet to talk about a playground fight between their two sons. But once the niceties are done with and the drinks start flowing, it is the parents who lose all control.

Production Photos: God Of Carnage U.K. Tour Production Photos: God Of Carnage U.K. Tour 14 PHOTOS

God of Carnage, originally written in French, was translated by Christopher Hampton in 2008. The production went on to win the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the Tony Award for Best New Play. The tour features designs by Peter McKintosh.