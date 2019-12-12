A Look at CBS' Holiday Special A Home for the Holidays, Hosted by Tony Winner Idina Menzel

By Nathan Skethway
Dec 12, 2019
 
The special, which celebrates uplifting stories of adoption with special guests Adam Lambert, Ne-Yo, and Kelly Roland, airs December 22.
Idina Menzel Christmas Special_CBS_2019_X_HR
Idina Menzel Monty Brinton/CBS

Tony winner Idina Menzel hosts this year's edition of CBS' A Home for the Holidays special, which celebrates uplifiting stories of adoption. The special will feature performances from Menzel and guest stars Adam Lambert, Ne-Yo, and Kelly Roland, interspersed with documentary-style segments that explore the touching adoption stories of several families.

Now in its 21st year, the award-winning A Home for the Holidays has championed the stories of thousands of American children in the foster care system and has inspired adoptions across the country.

The special, directed by Michael Simon and presented in association with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and the Children's Action Network, is scheduled to air on December 22 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access.

Production Photos: A Home for the Holidays with Idina Menzel

15 PHOTOS
Idina Menzel Christmas Special_CBS_2019_X_HR
Idina Menzel Monty Brinton/CBS
Idina Menzel Christmas Special_CBS_2019_X_HR
Idina Menzel Monty Brinton/CBS
Idina Menzel Christmas Special_CBS_2019_X_HR
Adam Lambert Monty Brinton/CBS
Idina Menzel Christmas Special_CBS_2019_X_HR
Adam Lambert Monty Brinton/CBS
Idina Menzel Christmas Special_CBS_2019_X_HR
Idina Menzel Monty Brinton/CBS
Idina Menzel Christmas Special_CBS_2019_X_HR
Idina Menzel Monty Brinton/CBS
Idina Menzel Christmas Special_CBS_2019_X_HR
Idina Menzel Monty Brinton/CBS
Idina Menzel Christmas Special_CBS_2019_X_HR
Kelly Rowland Monty Brinton/CBS
Idina Menzel Christmas Special_CBS_2019_X_HR
Kelly Rowland Monty Brinton/CBS
Idina Menzel Christmas Special_CBS_2019_X_HR
Idina Menzel Monty Brinton/CBS
