A Look at Milwaukee Rep's Chasin’ Dem Blues: Untold Story of Paramount Records

The musical from writer-director-choreographer Kevin Ramsey began performances January 17 at the Wisconsin venue.

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents its production of Chasin' Dem Blues: Untold Story of Paramount Records, which began performances January 17 for a run through March 22. Written, directed, and choreographed by Kevin Ramsey, the musical features Brandin Jay, Maiesha McQueen, Eric Noden, and James Scheider.

Chasin' Dem Blues follows the story of Paramount Records, which broke down barriers as the leading recording label for musicians of color during the jazz and blues age, including Louis Armstrong, Blind Lemon Jefferson, Alberta Hunter, and Ma Rainey.