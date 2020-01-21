A Look at Milwaukee Rep's Chasin’ Dem Blues: Untold Story of Paramount Records

A Look at Milwaukee Rep's Chasin' Dem Blues: Untold Story of Paramount Records
By Nathan Skethway
Jan 21, 2020
The musical from writer-director-choreographer Kevin Ramsey began performances January 17 at the Wisconsin venue.
James Scheider, Brandin Jay, and Maiesha McQueen Michael Brosilow

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents its production of Chasin' Dem Blues: Untold Story of Paramount Records, which began performances January 17 for a run through March 22. Written, directed, and choreographed by Kevin Ramsey, the musical features Brandin Jay, Maiesha McQueen, Eric Noden, and James Scheider.

Chasin' Dem Blues follows the story of Paramount Records, which broke down barriers as the leading recording label for musicians of color during the jazz and blues age, including Louis Armstrong, Blind Lemon Jefferson, Alberta Hunter, and Ma Rainey.

Chasin' Dem Blues_Milwaukee Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2020_X_HR
Brandin Jay, James Scheider, Maiesha McQueen, and Eric Noden Michael Brosilow
Chasin' Dem Blues_Milwaukee Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2020_X_HR
James Scheider, Brandin Jay, and Maiesha McQueen Michael Brosilow
Chasin' Dem Blues_Milwaukee Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2020_X_HR
Brandin Jay, Eric Noden, and Maiesha McQueen Michael Brosilow
Chasin' Dem Blues_Milwaukee Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2020_X_HR
Eric Noden and Brandin Jay Michael Brosilow
Chasin' Dem Blues_Milwaukee Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2020_X_HR
Eric Noden and Maiesha McQueen Michael Brosilow
Chasin' Dem Blues_Milwaukee Repertory Theater_Production Photos_2020_X_HR
Brandin Jay, Maiesha McQueen, James Scheider, and Eric Noden Michael Brosilow
