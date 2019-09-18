A Look at the World Premiere of Becoming Nancy at the Alliance Theatre

The production, starring Zachary Sayle, Jessica Vosk, and more, opens in Atlanta September 18.

The Alliance Theatre's world premiere of the new musical Becoming Nancy opens September 18 after beginning preview performances September 6. The production, which launches the Atlanta theatre company's 51st season on the newly renovated Coca-Cola Stage, is scheduled to run through October 6.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, the production is led by Zachary Sayle (Newsies) as David Starr, Jessica Vosk (Wicked) as Aunt Val, Matt Hetherington as Eddie Starr, Sally Ann Triplett (Finding Neverland) as Kath Starr, Stephen Ashfield (The Book of Mormon) as Hamish McClarnon, Jake Boyd (Wicked) as Maxie Boswell, and Jimmy Awards finalist Jasmine Rogers as Francis Bassey.

The ensemble features Chelsey Lynn Alfredo, Lizzie Bea, Seth Clayton, Nico DeJesus, Evan Duff, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Jason Goldston, Talya Groves, Caleb Jenson, Nicole Medoro, Gary Milner, Liz Pearce, Luana Psaros, Ricky Schroeder, Tally Sessions, and Paul Schwensen.

Flip through photos of the production below:



Set in 1979, Becoming Nancy tells the story of David Starr, a talented high schooler in East Dulwich who idolizes the likes of Blondie, Sting, and Kate Bush—and has been cast as the female lead Nancy in the school's production of Oliver! The unconventional casting sends shockwaves through David’s small town, first with David, and then with his parents, his aunt, and his classmates.

Based on the best-selling British novel by Terry Ronald, Becoming Nancy has a book by Elliot Davis (Peter Pan, Loserville) and a score by the songwriting team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, Honk!).

The creative team also includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Amy Clark, lighting designer Phillip S. Rosenberg, sound designer John Shivers, orchestrator John Clancy, and music director and conductor Ryan Fielding Garrett.

Casting is by Telsey + Company and Jill Green, CDG.