A Look Inside Opening Night of Bug at Steppenwolf

Opening Night Photos   A Look Inside Opening Night of Bug at Steppenwolf
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 07, 2020
The Tracy Letts play, directed by Tony winner David Cromer, opened in Chicago February 3.
Bug_Steppenwolf_Theatre_Company_Opening Night Photos_2020_Hr
Cast and creative team of Bug Gracie Meier

The Steppenwolf Theatre Company production of Tracy Letts’ Bug officially opened February 3 after beginning performances in Chicago January 23. Directed by Tony winner David Cromer, the play has been extended through March 15.

The cast of Bug features ensemble members Randall Arney as Dr. Sweet, Carrie Coon as Agnes White, and Namir Smallwood as Peter Evans, along with Jennifer Engstrom as R.C. and Steve Key as Jerry Goss.

Bug explores folie à deux, a psychological term that means the madness of two—it’s when one person literally catches another person’s psychosis, which also seemed to me kind of like love…It’s a love story,” shares Letts, who is also a Steppenwolf member.

The play is staged at Steppenwolf, in its downstairs theatre, for the first time.

Bug_Steppenwolf_Theatre_Company_Opening Night Photos_2020_Hr
Carrie Coon and Namir Smallwood Gracie Meier
Bug_Steppenwolf_Theatre_Company_Opening Night Photos_2020_Hr
Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts Gracie Meier
Bug_Steppenwolf_Theatre_Company_Opening Night Photos_2020_Hr
David Cromer and Carrie Coon Gracie Meier
Bug_Steppenwolf_Theatre_Company_Opening Night Photos_2020_Hr
Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts Gracie Meier
Bug_Steppenwolf_Theatre_Company_Opening Night Photos_2020_Hr
Namir Smallwood and David Cromer Gracie Meier
Bug_Steppenwolf_Theatre_Company_Opening Night Photos_2020_Hr
David Cromer and Tonia Sina with service dog Daphne Rose Gracie Meier
Bug_Steppenwolf_Theatre_Company_Opening Night Photos_2020_Hr
Sydney Charles and David Cromer Gracie Meier
Bug_Steppenwolf_Theatre_Company_Opening Night Photos_2020_Hr
Cast of Bug Gracie Meier
Bug_Steppenwolf_Theatre_Company_Opening Night Photos_2020_Hr
Cast and creative team of Bug Gracie Meier
