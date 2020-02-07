A Look Inside Opening Night of Bug at Steppenwolf

The Tracy Letts play, directed by Tony winner David Cromer, opened in Chicago February 3.

The Steppenwolf Theatre Company production of Tracy Letts’ Bug officially opened February 3 after beginning performances in Chicago January 23. Directed by Tony winner David Cromer, the play has been extended through March 15.

The cast of Bug features ensemble members Randall Arney as Dr. Sweet, Carrie Coon as Agnes White, and Namir Smallwood as Peter Evans, along with Jennifer Engstrom as R.C. and Steve Key as Jerry Goss.

“Bug explores folie à deux, a psychological term that means the madness of two—it’s when one person literally catches another person’s psychosis, which also seemed to me kind of like love…It’s a love story,” shares Letts, who is also a Steppenwolf member.

The play is staged at Steppenwolf, in its downstairs theatre, for the first time.

