A Look Inside Rehearsals for The Light in the Piazza with Renée Fleming and Solea Pfeiffer

The production, directed by Olivier winner Daniel Evans, will begin performances at Chicago’s Lyric Opera House December 14.

The Chicago engagement of The Light in the Piazza, starring Renée Fleming and Solea Pfeiffer, will begin performances at the Lyric Opera House December 14. The production of Tony-nominated musical is scheduled to run through December 29. Fleming reprises her role as Margaret Johnson following a London run and an October production with Los Angeles Opera. Pfeiffer joins Fleming as Clara Johnson after starring in New York City Center’s Evita in November. The company also includes Olivier winner Alex Jennings, returning to the role of Signor Naccarelli after taking the stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall this summer. The Light in the Piazza, directed by Olivier winner Daniel Evans, is presented by John Berry and Anthony Lilley for Scenario Two and Karl Sydow. Taking the podium in Chicago will be Kimberly Grigsby, who served as music director for the original production’s national tour in 2006.

