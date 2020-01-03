A Sneak Peek at Uncle Vanya in the West End

Photos   A Sneak Peek at Uncle Vanya in the West End
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 03, 2020
Conor McPherson’s adaptation of Chekhov play, starring Toby Jones, will begin performances at the Harold Pinter Theatre January 14.
in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Dearbhla Molloy and Toby Jones in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson

Conor McPherson’s adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya will begin performances January 14 in the West End ahead of a January 23 opening night. The production, starring Toby Jones, is scheduled to play a limited engagement at the Harold Pinter Theatre through May 2.

Directed by Ian Rickson, Uncle Vanya sees the lives of Sonya, her uncle, and a visiting doctor disrupted by the arrival of Sonya's father, Professor Serebryakov, and his restless new wife, the beautiful Yelena.

in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Ian Rickson in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Aimee Lou Wood, Peter Wight, and Anna Calder-Marshall in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
Richard Armitage in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Richard Armitage in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Ciaran Hinds and Richard Armitage in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Dearbhla Molloy in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
Toby Jones, Aimee Lou Wood, Anna Calder-Marshall in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Toby Jones, Aimee Lou Wood, Anna Calder-Marshall in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Ciaran Hinds, Rosalind Eleazar, and Toby Jones in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Toby Jones in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Ciaran Hinds and Rosalind Eleazar in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Peter Wight in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
Jones is joined by Richard Armitage (The Crucible) as Astrov, Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, Downstate) as Sonya, Rosalind Eleazar (The Personal History of David Copperfield) as Yelena, Olivier nominee Ciarán Hinds (Girl from the North Country) as the Professor, Olivier and Tony nominee Dearbhla Molloy (The Ferryman) as Grandmaman, Emmy winner Anna Calder-Marshall (LOVE) as Nana, and Peter Wight (The Birthday Party) as Telegin.

Uncle Vanya is designed by Rae Smith, with lighting by Bruno Poet, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound by Ian Dickinson, and casting by Amy Ball CDG. The adaptation is presented by Sonia Friedman Productions.

