A Sneak Peek at Uncle Vanya in the West End

Conor McPherson’s adaptation of Chekhov play, starring Toby Jones, will begin performances at the Harold Pinter Theatre January 14.

Conor McPherson’s adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya will begin performances January 14 in the West End ahead of a January 23 opening night. The production, starring Toby Jones, is scheduled to play a limited engagement at the Harold Pinter Theatre through May 2.

Directed by Ian Rickson, Uncle Vanya sees the lives of Sonya, her uncle, and a visiting doctor disrupted by the arrival of Sonya's father, Professor Serebryakov, and his restless new wife, the beautiful Yelena.

Jones is joined by Richard Armitage (The Crucible) as Astrov, Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, Downstate) as Sonya, Rosalind Eleazar (The Personal History of David Copperfield) as Yelena, Olivier nominee Ciarán Hinds (Girl from the North Country) as the Professor, Olivier and Tony nominee Dearbhla Molloy (The Ferryman) as Grandmaman, Emmy winner Anna Calder-Marshall (LOVE) as Nana, and Peter Wight (The Birthday Party) as Telegin.

Uncle Vanya is designed by Rae Smith, with lighting by Bruno Poet, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound by Ian Dickinson, and casting by Amy Ball CDG. The adaptation is presented by Sonia Friedman Productions.