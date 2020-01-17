A Sneak Peek at World Premiere of The Haystack in London

Al Blyth’s new thriller will begin performances at the Hampstead Theatre January 31.

The world premiere of Al Blyth’s The Haystack will begin performances January 31 at London’s Hampstead Theatre. The new thriller, helmed by Hampstead Artistic Director Roxana Silbert, is scheduled to play through March 7.

The Haystack tells the story of Neil and Zef, two unlikely computer whizzes who are recruited for the U.K.’s National Defense Information Security Team. With unfettered access to the world’s data and infinite powers of electronic intrusion, these agents are essential cogs in the national security machine. But when their window into intelligence operations shows them more than they were meant to see, they begin to question their roles in a system whose reach is unlimited but whose safeguards are not.

The production stars Lucy Black as Denise, Oliver Johnstone as Neil, Rona Morison as Cora, Enyi Okoronkwo as Zef, and Sarah Woodward as Hannah.

The Haystack features designs by Tom Piper, costume design by Emma Cains, lighting design by Rick Fisher, sound design and composition by Ben and Max Ringham, video design by Duncan McLean, and movement by Wayne Parsons. Casting is by Juliet Horsley.