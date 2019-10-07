After To Kill a Mockingbird, Jeff Daniels Will Play James Comey

Film & TV News   After To Kill a Mockingbird, Jeff Daniels Will Play James Comey
By Ruthie Fierberg
Oct 07, 2019
The Tony nominee will next play the ex-FBI director in a new limited series from CBS.
Jeff Daniels Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Jeff Daniels will play ex-FBI Director James Comey in an upcoming four-hour limited series from CBS Studios, according to Deadline.

The small screen project, based on Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, will begin filming in November; Daniels plays his final performance as Atticus Finch in Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird November 3.

Jennifer Ehle Marc J. Franklin

The cast will also include Tony Award winner Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Michael Kelly as Andrew McCabe, and Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump.

Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) will direct, having spent a year interviewing Comey and his family, journalists, FBI agents, and other government officials to inform his script.

Comey was the FBI Director from 2013–2017. His book covers his time during the Bush administration, as well as the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails, up through his firing by Trump.

CBS has not yet announced whether the show will air on Showtime, CBS All Access or both.

