Ain’t Too Proud’s Jelani Remy, Hadestown’s Timothy Hughes, More Join Mel Brooks Celebration at 54 Below

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Ain’t Too Proud’s Jelani Remy, Hadestown’s Timothy Hughes, More Join Mel Brooks Celebration at 54 Below
By Dan Meyer
Dec 17, 2019
 
The Broadway stars join the previously announced Lesli Margherita, Angie Schworer, and Richard Kind.
Jelani Remy and Timothy Hughes
Jelani Remy and Timothy Hughes

Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations star Jelani Remy, Hadestown’s Timothy Hughes and more have joined the star-studded line-up of 54 Celebrates Mel Brooks. The January 13, 2020, concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below features the previously announced Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Zorro the Musical), The Prom’s Angie Schworer, Richard Kind, Brad Oscar, and more.

Also joining the line-up are Max Crumm (Emojiland), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown), and Don Darryl Rivera (Aladdin). The evening will also feature Remy Germinario, Mia Gerachis, Danté Jeanfelix, Lindsay Lavin, Rhetta Mykeal, and Ben Schrager.

READ: Spend a 2-Show Day With Hadestown's Timothy Hughes

Audiences attending the event will hear tunes from Brooks work on stage and screen. The multi-hyphenate, who appeared on Broadway earlier this year, won his first Oscar in 1964 for writing and narrating the animated short The Critic and his second for the screenplay of his first feature film, The Producers, in 1968. He received three 2001 Tony Awards for The Producers. The stage musical adaptation of his movie holds the record for the most Tonys ever won by a Broadway production. He followed that success with Young Frankenstein, which ran on Broadway from 2007 to 2009 and opened in London’s West End in fall 2017.

Production Photos: Mel Brooks on Broadway

Production Photos: Mel Brooks on Broadway

6 PHOTOS
Mel Brooks
Mel Brooks Joan Marcus
Mel Brooks
Kevin Salter and Mel Brooks Joan Marcus
Mel Brooks
Mel Brooks Joan Marcus
Mel Brooks
Kevin Salter and Mel Brooks Joan Marcus
Mel Brooks
Mel Brooks Joan Marcus
Kevin Salter and Mel Brooks
Kevin Salter and Mel Brooks Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!