Ain’t Too Proud’s Jelani Remy, Hadestown’s Timothy Hughes, More Join Mel Brooks Celebration at 54 Below

The Broadway stars join the previously announced Lesli Margherita, Angie Schworer, and Richard Kind.

Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations star Jelani Remy, Hadestown’s Timothy Hughes and more have joined the star-studded line-up of 54 Celebrates Mel Brooks. The January 13, 2020, concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below features the previously announced Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Zorro the Musical), The Prom’s Angie Schworer, Richard Kind, Brad Oscar, and more.

Also joining the line-up are Max Crumm (Emojiland), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown), and Don Darryl Rivera (Aladdin). The evening will also feature Remy Germinario, Mia Gerachis, Danté Jeanfelix, Lindsay Lavin, Rhetta Mykeal, and Ben Schrager.

Audiences attending the event will hear tunes from Brooks work on stage and screen. The multi-hyphenate, who appeared on Broadway earlier this year, won his first Oscar in 1964 for writing and narrating the animated short The Critic and his second for the screenplay of his first feature film, The Producers, in 1968. He received three 2001 Tony Awards for The Producers. The stage musical adaptation of his movie holds the record for the most Tonys ever won by a Broadway production. He followed that success with Young Frankenstein, which ran on Broadway from 2007 to 2009 and opened in London’s West End in fall 2017.