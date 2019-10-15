Olivier Winner Lesli Margherita, Tony Nominees Richard Kind and Brad Oscar, More to Celebrate Mel Brooks at 54 Below

The January 13, 2020, concert will unite several Broadway stars as they celebrate the famous funny man.

Tony nominees Richard Kind (The Big Knife) and Brad Oscar (The Producers), Olivier winner Lesli Margherita (Zorro the Musical), The Prom’s Angie Schworer, and other Broadway alums are set to celebrate Mel Brooks at Feinstein’s/54 Below early next year.

54 Celebrates Mel Brooks will take place January 13, with two performances scheduled for 7 PM and 9:30 PM. Brooks won his first Oscar in 1964 for writing and narrating the animated short The Critic and his second for the screenplay of his first feature film, The Producers, in 1968. He received three 2001 Tony Awards for The Producers. The stage adaptation of his movie, the musical holds the record for the most Tonys ever won by a Broadway production. He followed that success with Young Frankenstein, which ran on Broadway from 2007 to 2009 and opened in London’s West End in fall 2017.

The celebration will also feature The Skivies’ Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change), Veanne Cox (An American in Paris), John Treacy Egan (The Producers), Kathy Fitzgerald (Wicked), Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Michael Kushner (Moo With Me), Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street), Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet!), and Olivier Award winner Leigh Zimmerman (A Chorus Line), with additional casting to be announced.

The show is music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner.

