Alice Fearn and Emma Hatton to Star in Footballers’ Wives - The Musical Showcase

The Wicked alums star in the show based on the popular TV series.

Two former West End Elphabas, Alice Fearn and Emma Hatton, will star in an industry showcase of Footballers’ Wives - The Musical November 22 in London. Fearn (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Oliver!), will play Tanya Turner, while Hatton (Evita) is set to portray Chardonnay.

Footballers’ Wives - The Musical, based on the popular TV series, features 23 original songs with music and lyrics by Kath Gotts and a book by Footballers’ Wives TV series co-creator Maureen Chadwick.

The showcase also features Simon Bailey (The Phantom of the Opera) as Jason, Natasha J. Barnes (Funny Girl) as Donna, Norman Bowman (42nd Street) as Frank, Liam Doyle (Ghost) as Kyle, Emmanuel Kojo (Girl from the North Country) as Ian, Wendi Peters (Big the Musical) as Nurse Dunkley, and Dean John Wilson (Aladdin) as Salvo.

For this production, Gemma Hawkins serves as musical director with music associate Tom Kelly. Casting is by Harry Blumenau and general management by Arden Entertainment. Producers Big Broad Productions say they are aiming to mount a full production soon.

