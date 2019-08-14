America’s Got Talent's Luke Islam Continues Broadway Streak With Song From Dear Evan Hansen

The 12-year-old performer wows with his “You Will Be Found.”

Young New Jersey native Luke Islam burst onto the America’s Got Talent scene with his rendition of “She Used to Be Mine” from Broadway’s Waitress and continued his musical theatre streak with his August 13 performance.

As a competitor on Season 14 of the reality show, the 12-year-old Islam sang “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen. NBC's America's Got Talent follows judges Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews in their talent search, showcasing unique performers from across the country.

Islam is a self-proclaimed Broadway fan and even performed at Waitress karaoke at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesdays.

